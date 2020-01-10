 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   'Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.'   (wreg.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much the owner Shelled out for that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes

That sounds exhausting. I'd probably just get a job instead.
 
petry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen by 4 black Hondas, with green neon?

/I wonder if you know how they live in Tokyo
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta bury your tanks, pal.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This all wreaks. 1st, 3rd and 5th post shut the thread.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For God Sakes don't ask for a lube job!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they think they were going to hide that from the neighbors?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That time when "pumping Ethyl in the backyard" wasn't a sexual invitation.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [i.imgur.com image 636x469]


Unleaded tastes a little tangy, supreme is kind of sour and diesel tastes pretty good. Since this is Vegas, unleaded, supreme, and diesel are most likely three strippers.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine the first firefighter on location turning to his colleagues and calmly saying:

EVERYBODY GET THE %#$@ BACK. ONE HUNDRED FOOT PERIMETER RIGHT NOW!!
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from


I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.


That^

agcamera.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.


Clear plastic containers exposed outside is also not good.

Light hits that plastic in just the right way....
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.

Clear plastic containers exposed outside is also not good.

Light hits that plastic in just the right way....


Don't worry, it's not hot in Vegas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How did they get those tanks full in the first place?
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That looks like my father in laws biodiesel setup
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Clear plastic containers exposed outside is also not good.

Light hits that plastic in just the right way....


And what? Gasoline isn't going to ignite that way.

Do you also think gas tanks explode when shot?

The biggest issues are plastic compatibility and UV degradation. Seeing as those tanks are typically used for agricultural chemicals stored outside and are made from HDPE, which is the stuff portable gas cans are made from, it's probably not an issue.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: MurphyMurphy: Clear plastic containers exposed outside is also not good.

Light hits that plastic in just the right way....

And what? Gasoline isn't going to ignite that way.

Do you also think gas tanks explode when shot?

The biggest issues are plastic compatibility and UV degradation. Seeing as those tanks are typically used for agricultural chemicals stored outside and are made from HDPE, which is the stuff portable gas cans are made from, it's probably not an issue.


Opaque plastic is used for gas because clear plastic can cause a lensing effect.

Or are you trying to tell me you can't burn shiat with a magnifying glass?

Jfc...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?


They were reselling gas that was bought with stolen credit card info.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing home heating oil, and using it to fill their diesel vehicles (same fuel, lower tax on the former).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.

That^

[agcamera.com image 850x640]


those cradles would not do well in a 5.5
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?


One bag at a time.

Woman Tries to Carry Gas in Plastic Bag to Her Car's Trunk - 1090700
Youtube stW7cxGl5o0
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

They were reselling gas that was bought with stolen credit card info.


I meant how did they even physically get that much gas into the tanks short of having a small tanker trunk pull up to their house?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: I'm guessing home heating oil, and using it to fill their diesel vehicles (same fuel, lower tax on the former).


This is Vegas, we don't use home heating oil.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: BadReligion: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

They were reselling gas that was bought with stolen credit card info.

I meant how did they even physically get that much gas into the tanks short of having a small tanker trunk pull up to their house?


I am guessing they used dozens of small gas containers.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Petite Mel: I'm guessing home heating oil, and using it to fill their diesel vehicles (same fuel, lower tax on the former).

This is Vegas, we don't use home heating oil.


Not to mention if you fill this with gasoline

Fark user imageView Full Size

You are going to have a really bad day when the heat kicks on.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

One bag at a time.

[YouTube video: Woman Tries to Carry Gas in Plastic Bag to Her Car's Trunk - 1090700]


That's one of those videos where I'm shouting "stop filming and use your phone to call 911"
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB:
I kinda feel like I'm running a gas station sometimes.  My grocery store offers these gas savings deals.  Basically on select days you get, essentially, 20% back in the form of gas discounts (For instance $1 off per gallon per  $100 spent, up to 20 gallons).

I have a 15 gallon tank in my vehicle, so I always bring a 5 gallon fuel can with me when I fill up.  I buy a lot of groceries, and drive a plug-in electric hybrid (meaning I rarely need to fill up), so usually it ends up being around $1/gallon.  Then I fill my car with the can after I've used 5 gallons.

/Once I had more in rewards than gas cost at the time.  They still made me pay .019/gallon, but let me keep the excess to use on my next fill.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes

That sounds exhausting. I'd probably just get a job instead.


When your criminal scheme turns into work, just get a normal job.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

One bag at a time.

[YouTube video: Woman Tries to Carry Gas in Plastic Bag to Her Car's Trunk - 1090700]


Whaaaa....

/is she Tibetan?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They need to check if the people were those CC gas scammers. I swear they are all around Chicago.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.


There's a difference between a well engineered and safety tested fuel storage tank in a farm's field and a makeshift plastic thing in the middle of a suburban subdivision.  Plus, the fuel was likely stolen via credit card fraud in the first place (hence the need to have a place to store and resell it).
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Petite Mel: I'm guessing home heating oil, and using it to fill their diesel vehicles (same fuel, lower tax on the former).

This is Vegas, we don't use home heating oil.


I lived in Vegas 20+ years ago. Honestly couldn't remember if anyone used it. So I just shot from the hip.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

One bag at a time.

[YouTube video: Woman Tries to Carry Gas in Plastic Bag to Her Car's Trunk - 1090700]


What in the actual hell?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Russ1642: How did they get those tanks full in the first place?

One bag at a time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/stW7cxGl​5o0]


Part of me wants to make fun of states like NJ and Oregon that don't let you pump your own gas.  But then I see videos like this... I don't know what to think anymore.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.


Geotpf: There's a difference between a well engineered and safety tested fuel storage tank in a farm's field and a makeshift plastic thing in the middle of a suburban subdivision. Plus, the fuel was likely stolen via credit card fraud in the first place (hence the need to have a place to store and resell it).


Is there any actual evidence that fuel was stolen?  There are fuel transfer tanks for pickup trucks that run off 12V.  It's possible to repeatedly fill those at gas stations and empty the contents into this tank.

If there was no theft, then basically the only thing I could see them being busted for would be storing a hazardous material in an inappropriate container, and that's only if the container isn't approved for the storage of gasoline.

I've mused over the idea of having my own fuel tank.  Gasoline in my area is only available as E10, which as a car hobbyist is bad for both my older fuel-injected vehicles and any vehicles that sit for fairly lengthy periods of time.  I would love to have a fuel tank full of straight gasoline, but the only way I'm getting that is to take a trailer with an approved fuel tank up out of town to buy it.  I'd then have to safely store it once I get it home, and that may mean proper grounding and bonding, and if using more than gravity-feed to dispense, could be even more complicated.  Basically it's not worth the effort.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: huntercr: vudukungfu: the fire responders probably had huge erections and the police don't like any place you can fill up where they cannot confiscate the surveillance tapes from

I think it's the "selling the gas" part.  Not paying taxes/inspections, proper groundig etc.

Plenty of farmers have their own onsite gas/diesel  tanks.

Geotpf: There's a difference between a well engineered and safety tested fuel storage tank in a farm's field and a makeshift plastic thing in the middle of a suburban subdivision. Plus, the fuel was likely stolen via credit card fraud in the first place (hence the need to have a place to store and resell it).

Is there any actual evidence that fuel was stolen?  There are fuel transfer tanks for pickup trucks that run off 12V.  It's possible to repeatedly fill those at gas stations and empty the contents into this tank.

If there was no theft, then basically the only thing I could see them being busted for would be storing a hazardous material in an inappropriate container, and that's only if the container isn't approved for the storage of gasoline.

I've mused over the idea of having my own fuel tank.  Gasoline in my area is only available as E10, which as a car hobbyist is bad for both my older fuel-injected vehicles and any vehicles that sit for fairly lengthy periods of time.  I would love to have a fuel tank full of straight gasoline, but the only way I'm getting that is to take a trailer with an approved fuel tank up out of town to buy it.  I'd then have to safely store it once I get it home, and that may mean proper grounding and bonding, and if using more than gravity-feed to dispense, could be even more complicated.  Basically it's not worth the effort.


There are a lot more regulations than that to deal with. City bylaws, the EPA, your insurance would be void. And then if you were selling it there must be an entire textbook devoted to the regulations surrounding that. I wouldn't even be surprised if the IRS went after the capital gains taxes for the difference between the buy and sell prices.
 
