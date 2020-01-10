 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Old and busted: Highway sign reminding drivers to buckle up. New motorway hotness: Highway sign encouraging drivers to send nudes
    McCreary County, Kentucky, Kentucky, electronic road sign, Tennessee, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area  
posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 8:29 AM



Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With helpful picture of road sign?
Yes, there is one picture in the article, and this is it.

You're welcome for your saved click.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I gotcha, fam

Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, did they?
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Free "airbag" inspections ahead...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Kentucky? How about no.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i1.wp.com image 644x562]


Nah, what they want is pictures of shaved pussies:

ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just lurk here
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know the guy who put up the sign sells eye bleach, right.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. The sign belonged to a contractor doing construction work on the Ky. 92 realignment project through McCreary and Whitley counties, near the Tennessee border.
Driver Tevon Stephens told news outlets he noticed the "clearly hacked" sign while going to work.

Sigh. In my very limited experience with those, the "password" is written near the keyboard with a Sharpie or other magic marker. And the "password" is usually something complex, like my luggage.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On the news they said it was "hacked" more like left unlocked and the password for it written on the inside or something just as easy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. The sign belonged to a contractor doing construction work on the Ky. 92 realignment project through McCreary and Whitley counties, near the Tennessee border.
Driver Tevon Stephens told news outlets he noticed the "clearly hacked" sign while going to work.

Sigh. In my very limited experience with those, the "password" is written near the keyboard with a Sharpie or other magic marker. And the "password" is usually something complex, like my luggage.


Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alright but I gotta say I'm not all together today till after I get back from the repair shop.

eas81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
eas81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
