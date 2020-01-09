 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Nazi puts the "I'm" in "Immolation"   (boingboing.net) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If there is a god, I think he just told this feller:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I gotta admit, this liberal would be PAINFULLY triggered if more Nazis set themselves on fire.  So I really hope any Nazis reading this don't do that.  Please.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SansNeural: If there is a god, I think he just told this feller:

[Fark user image 753x425]


jwrinzler.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he didn't succeed in his failure. It would have saved many people lots of work.  He needs to prepare better.  By wearing more cotton and rayon lightweight clothing.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's the hottest nazi I've ever seen!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I support his efforts.

/ just to be clear, the self-roasting part
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This story seems like deja vu all over again.
 
cwick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First laugh I've had all morning!  Could we get an all-Nazi version of "Ow! My Balls!"?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Every group has its set of morons. Some groups are comprised wholly of morons.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Execution
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinink: This story seems like deja vu all over again.


Keep reposting.
Make this "john wick" famous.
Oh, and find out his name, do he can become "tiki tom" or the like.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a very satisfying video.  The smoke trail coming off his head as he stumbled away gave me a giggle.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Outfarkingstanding.
 
