(CNN)   Look at this neat old plate I found in the ocean. I'll just start slowly chipping away the barnacles. What could possibly go wrong?   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the internet.  It's only a matter of time before someone says she deserved to be blown to pieces for apparent stupidity.

Are land mines or Spanish galleons common in that area?  I'd probably see about soaking a mystery, myself.  What a way to go.  Oops.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are there landmines on Florida beaches?  Were we expecting an invasion from Cuba?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another crazy story about Florida Mine.

/ Scary tag just barely beat out the all-too-common Florida tag here.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Why the fark are there landmines on Florida beaches?  Were we expecting an invasion from Cuba?


UDT training during WWII
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NO ONE is going to point out the "she brought it to her client's house" part?

*Facepalm*
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stop!
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Hammer time!
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: NO ONE is going to point out the "she brought it to her client's house" part?

*Facepalm*


Reasoning that it hadn't exploded yet, she had one final meal on the plate and then ran it through the dishwasher before handing it over to authorities.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
land mine in the ocean?  Mind blown.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

swamp_of_dumb: fusillade762: Why the fark are there landmines on Florida beaches?  Were we expecting an invasion from Cuba?

UDT training during WWII


So use farking flares, not live explosives

Unless the objective of training is to kill you for making a mistake
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Literally Addicted: NO ONE is going to point out the "she brought it to her client's house" part?

*Facepalm*


Everyone has a different style of selling.
 
