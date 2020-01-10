 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Internal Boeing docs show employees concerned about divine punishment, since they knew it wasn't coming from the FAA   (nytimes.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"this airplane is designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys."

You know, that doesn't say a lot about the airplane designers, but it really doesn't a lot about the supervisors.
 
Flurching
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The FAA were like dogs watching TV? This is a problem with the US government and competence.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The language used in these communications, and some of the sentiments they express, are inconsistent with Boeing values, and the company is taking appropriate action in response. This will ultimately include disciplinary or other personnel action, once the necessary reviews are completed."

>> "Would you put your family on a Max simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't," one employee said to a colleague in another exchange from 2018, before the first crash. "No," the colleague responded.

>> In another set of messages, employees questioned the design of the Max and even denigrated their own colleagues. "This airplane is designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys," an employee wrote in an exchange from 2017.

Yea, wouldn't want the truth to come out, would we Boeing.  Better punish those people for being honest about your deception.  Whoever greenlit that design is a goddamned clown.  The company was so consumed with a few bucks it killed a new platform that would actually be suitable for what they were trying to accomplish(Y1), and in turn killed a bunch of innocent people.  At this point, I hope Southwest follows through on their A220 aspirations and really punishes Boeing for their bullshiat
 
Gollie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/05/bus​iness/boeing-737-max.html -

Two bundles of critical wiring are too close together and could cause a short circuit. A short in that area could lead to a crash if pilots did not respond correctly


... The company does not want to make changes to the plane's wiring if it doesn't have to  ....

Oh that's just lovely
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That clowns and monkeys comment could have come from any of the companies I have worked for. It's rampant in the industry to have incompetent people running around making big decisions about products they haven't got the faintest idea how they work.

Those old Visual Basic programmers all learned JavaScript and are writing shiatty Node.js APIs in some misguided attempt to keep costs down by making everyone a 'full stack developer' because they use JS everywhere. Add to this the 'we can fix this later and don't need to sit down and consider design' attitude that permeates the so-called Agile/Scrum methodologiesframework flag they've wrapped themselves in, and now there's no culture of quality left.
 
Gig103
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That clowns and monkeys comment could have come from any of the companies I have worked for. It's rampant in the industry to have incompetent people running around making big decisions about products they haven't got the faintest idea how they work.


It almost always boils down to a schedule or finance decision, instead of engineering judgment. In fact, there's a great article about how McDonnell Douglas' bean counter execs ruined Boeing.
https://qz.com/1776080/how-the-mcdonn​e​ll-douglas-boeing-merger-led-to-the-73​7-max-crisis/
 
Report