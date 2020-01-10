 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Subby nominates Alex Trebek   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
    More: Survey, Canada, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, public consultations, central bank, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, choice of Viola Desmond, Nova Scotia, Charles Tupper  
•       •       •

561 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2020 at 6:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rowsdower
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shatner.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
toronto.citynews.caView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arthur Currie
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommy Chong
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


KIDDING!  KIDDING!
 
poot42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gotta say, Alex or Shania
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was thinking Ren and Stimpy...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Celiiilllllllieeerennn 🎶
Diiiiiiiiiiiiioooooooon 🎶
 
captjc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seconded.
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gord Downie
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rob Ford. And the bills should be delivered pre-rolled.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bring back the bill with the kids playing hockey.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And on the other side...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Seconded.


Thirded
 
toetag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, that is not in the form of a question.  perhaps, "Who is Alex Trebek?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Canadian Tire store. You know, for the confusing lulz.
 
tirob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jean-François Pauzé/Les Cowboys Fringants
 
exqqqme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

captjc: [i.pinimg.com image 720x509]


Hoser
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stan Rogers
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report