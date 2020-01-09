 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRIS Corpus Christi)   Remember how Spectrum is bailing on their home security services? Turns out their equipment will not work with anyone else's networks, and that fancy smart home set up you got with them is about to all be fancy non-working junk   (kristv.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Time Warner, Spectrum Cable, Security, part of the problem, Spectrum Security equipment, Time Warner Cable, home security business, NFL Network  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 9:37 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spectrum sucks.
I sense a lot of litigation from the people who spend money on their proprietary systems. Good.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which is why I refuse to get any kind of home automation until

a) there's a universal format
b) I'm convinced it can't be hacked and invade my privacy
c) I can own that shiat without paying a monthly license
d) It's cheap

Which means I'll be getting one right around never.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
womp womp
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm suspicious enough of internet if things crap.

Putting Spectrum in charge of the security of it? fark no.

Those guys can barely figure out how to ISP
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got it for free when I worked for Time Warner. Spectrum discontinued it. I left because they were an awful company to work for. Twc got a bad rep, but they actually cared about their employees
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Spectrum sucks.
I sense a lot of litigation from the people who spend money on their proprietary systems. Good.


Not really, unless people were astute enough to read the very fine print hidden behind several links and opt out of the following:

THESE GENERAL TERMS CONTAIN (1) A BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION, WHICH INCLUDES A WAIVER OF YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AS CLASS ACTIONS; (2) A LIMITATION ON YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AGAINST SPECTRUM MORE THAN 1 YEAR AFTER THE RELEVANT EVENTS OCCURRED; AND (3) THE RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF THE FOREGOING PROVISIONS.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: feckingmorons: Spectrum sucks.
I sense a lot of litigation from the people who spend money on their proprietary systems. Good.

Not really, unless people were astute enough to read the very fine print hidden behind several links and opt out of the following:

THESE GENERAL TERMS CONTAIN (1) A BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION, WHICH INCLUDES A WAIVER OF YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AS CLASS ACTIONS; (2) A LIMITATION ON YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AGAINST SPECTRUM MORE THAN 1 YEAR AFTER THE RELEVANT EVENTS OCCURRED; AND (3) THE RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF THE FOREGOING PROVISIONS.


Binding arbitration isn't as binding as you may think. That said, there is nothing wrong with binding arbitration, it can be quicker than a lawsuit. If you're looking to recover what you spend on hardware, and not looking for any consequential damages it will probably work quite well.

Clearly I don't have the contract to read as I'm not stupid enough to sign up for Speculum's home security service.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: [pics.me.me image 500x300]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rottinghouse.. yeah.. that's what it's going to be when none of his automation works..
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
強襲突撃型トーマス
Youtube 2q82bGtujFA

This is the only home security system I need.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Knowing how the Interfarks work, I wouldn't be surprised that the reason it doesn't work with anyone else's stuff is that they tried to be secure.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Make the CEO eat one single average installation.  The circuit boards, the wires, the plastic housing, any fasteners.  All of it.  If there were multiple CEOs during the time spectrum installed these setups, make each one eat one whole average installation.  Stream it all on YouTube.  Also no barfing it back up.  And no blenders.  Knife and fork.  And they have to pass it all.  At most they may add condiments like mustard or ketchup, but only at most 50% by weight.

Stream it all on YouTube as a warning to other CEOs and companies.

Problem solved.
 
carbide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Knowing how the Interfarks work, I wouldn't be surprised that the reason it doesn't work with anyone else's stuff is that they tried to be secure.


Security through incompatibility is a /kind/ of security. Not a great kind, but it /is/ Spectrum we're talking about.
 
Nullav
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not that it's really something Mr. Typical can do without it all being a massive pain in the butt, but this and just the generally creepy behavior and security oversights all the current IoT vendors seem to share are why the only bits of automation in my home are DIY, or as dumb as they possibly can be, unable to even break LAN because they're stuck on their own hotspot.

Does that make them portable between vendors? Hell no. My hardware is probably incompatible with every vendor, other than perhaps Amazon Alexa, which I could connect to with some of the RPis I'm using for this stuff. Doesn't mean I will, but if I did, I'd likely be locked into just that.

Really, if there's a company out there that will just settle for my money, do their job well, and have no interest in logging my personal information, however trivial it may be, I might go with them. Until then, fark this whole mess.

For the folks who don't see screwing around with tech to be a pain, your general lego pieces for any home-grown IoT project will probably be Raspberry Pi Zero Ws, Arduino Uno clones, and your MOSFETs, relays and servos of choice. Have fun if that's your thing, don't if it isn't, pick your poison if you want IoT without setting everything up, or skip it all and enjoy the effortless smug when you read these headlines.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

carbide: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Knowing how the Interfarks work, I wouldn't be surprised that the reason it doesn't work with anyone else's stuff is that they tried to be secure.

Security through incompatibility is a /kind/ of security. Not a great kind, but it /is/ Spectrum we're talking about.


Yeah. You're right.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Knowing how the Interfarks work, I wouldn't be surprised that the reason it doesn't work with anyone else's stuff is that they tried to be secure.


Nahh.

Spectrum is terrible.  They shut down their IPV4 without telling anyone and blamed every third party router out there they were going totally IPV6 or their users to check their equipment(which usually needed a check box checked because of a non standard implementation).

So they turned IPV4 back on because their IPV6 implementation was shiate after users already adjusted their settings.  Then blamed it on the routers again.

This link is from 2018.  But it also happened in 2017. https://www.dslreports.com/foru​m/r3199​3406-TWC-Spectrum-IPv6-broken

They also cut a deal with Apple to use Apple TV's as cable boxes.  Spectrum is supposed to preload the App on the Apple TV, but the majority of the time they do not.

And when customers get the Apple TV, Apple walks customer's getting them set up and then Spectrum refers back to Apple for "App Support" when Spectrum is supposed to support their own app.

Also, if you use their email and it does not work on a Mobile client, either IOS or Android, Spectrum's official policy is that if it works in a browser they will not troubleshoot a mail client.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which is why I refuse to get any kind of home automation until

a) there's a universal format
b) I'm convinced it can't be hacked and invade my privacy
c) I can own that shiat without paying a monthly license
d) It's cheap

Which means I'll be getting one right around never.


Look into zwave and zigbee, they're local RF, open standards, and there's open source software so you can own the full stack without relying on the cloud. Unfortunately the software isn't quite up to user friendly standards yet so you need to be a bit of a geek to work with it at this point. I hope that Samsung will put out another Smart Things hub that will be easy to use but work even if the cloud isn't available.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which is why I refuse to get any kind of home automation until

a) there's a universal format
b) I'm convinced it can't be hacked and invade my privacy
c) I can own that shiat without paying a monthly license
d) It's cheap

Which means I'll be getting one right around never.


I'm hoping OpenHab (or something similar) becomes a de facto standard.But if you want to use it now, it's more complicated than buying off the shelf stuff like Nest.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

carbide: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Knowing how the Interfarks work, I wouldn't be surprised that the reason it doesn't work with anyone else's stuff is that they tried to be secure.

Security through incompatibility is a /kind/ of security. Not a great kind, but it /is/ Spectrum we're talking about.


So is security through obsolescence, security through obscurity, security through incompetence all of which are related to the ever common security through insanity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ssdd
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dv-ous: [pics.me.me image 500x300]


This.  If you ever had to write system software, you won't be the kind of person to let computers control your fire alarm or your fridge.  You're going to be the kind of person who unplugs everything in your house before going on vacation, and then drives back home to turn off the water main too.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which is why I refuse to get any kind of home automation until

a) there's a universal format
b) I'm convinced it can't be hacked and invade my privacy
c) I can own that shiat without paying a monthly license
d) It's cheap

Which means I'll be getting one right around never.


I think of it more like a temporary solution. Install something if it catches your fancy, but realize that it won't last.
Oh, and fark monthly fees.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a person very informed on the guts of Charter;

I think they should rename their services to Speculum.

/they are the flagship for US corporate bloat, incompetence, and kicking puppies (inbetween their employees)
//ethically, they make old TWC look like Doctors Without Borders
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Which is why I refuse to get any kind of home automation until

a) there's a universal format
b) I'm convinced it can't be hacked and invade my privacy
c) I can own that shiat without paying a monthly license
d) It's cheap

Which means I'll be getting one right around never.


It will never be "cheap" and reliable. You can get cheap now and it's pure crap.

For me personally I use Lutron Caseta for lights, my q for garage door, wink with Schlage connect for front and back door locks, Nest for cameras and thermostat, haiku big ass fans. It's not as advanced as some people I know but it does add a nice convenience. I refuse to pay for an alarm company when I get notifications faster and can call the cops myself just as fast.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Raoul Eaton: feckingmorons: Spectrum sucks.
I sense a lot of litigation from the people who spend money on their proprietary systems. Good.

Not really, unless people were astute enough to read the very fine print hidden behind several links and opt out of the following:

THESE GENERAL TERMS CONTAIN (1) A BINDING ARBITRATION PROVISION, WHICH INCLUDES A WAIVER OF YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AS CLASS ACTIONS; (2) A LIMITATION ON YOUR RIGHT TO BRING CLAIMS AGAINST SPECTRUM MORE THAN 1 YEAR AFTER THE RELEVANT EVENTS OCCURRED; AND (3) THE RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF THE FOREGOING PROVISIONS.

Binding arbitration isn't as binding as you may think. That said, there is nothing wrong with binding arbitration, it can be quicker than a lawsuit. If you're looking to recover what you spend on hardware, and not looking for any consequential damages it will probably work quite well.

Clearly I don't have the contract to read as I'm not stupid enough to sign up for Speculum's home security service.


I'm a lawyer.  Been one for 30 years. But not your lawyer.

With that out of the way, binding arbitration is very very binding.  If you "sign" an arbitration agreement thinking you can get out of it, you are a fool.

Arbitration between commercial entities can be fine.  Construction disputes are a good example of where it can work well.  But forced arbitration for consumers or employees is nearly always bad.  I have seen terrible results, and no judge will overturn it, ever, except in a tiny set of circumstances that I have never seen actually happen.

(This is not legal advice.  It is just my opinion.  If you want legal advice, you will need to hire your own lawyer.)
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
However, a Spectrum spokesman tells us the company is offering existing subscribers a special deal from Ring Home Security, including $200 of free Ring equipment.

Ooh, what a deal. And if you act now, or later, or whenever, they'll give your camera footage to the cops without a warrant.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report