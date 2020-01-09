 Skip to content
(Upworthy)   There are sappy wedding proposals, exotic location wedding proposals, and themed wedding proposals. Then there's THIS guy   (upworthy.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AW's vs. Disney lawyers.

The mouse always wins.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow. This guy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

calbert: AW's vs. Disney lawyers.

The mouse always wins.


Maybe they'll get to him before word spreads too far and he ruins it for every other man who wants to propose.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fake
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lamer. I proposed to my wife in Tehran by launching a surface-to-air missile that spelled out WILL YOU MARRY ME with its smoke trail. But a damn jet got in the way.

/too soon?
 
Kooj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:  Wow. This guy.

^^^^ this
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pffft. i spelled it out in the cold of winter, pointed and said "watch out where the Huskies go and don't you eat that yellow snow". 28 years later we're still staring each other down to see who collects on the insurance policy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: pffft. i spelled it out in the cold of winter, pointed and said "watch out where the Huskies go and don't you eat that yellow snow". 28 years later we're still staring each other down to see who collects on the insurance policy.


All I can say is this.

Pee more. Doubly so if there's snow.
 
