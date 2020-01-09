 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Yes. Yes, you are indeed   (fox13now.com)
11
•       •       •

blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .


Or, she's someone who knows religious people are gullible and decided to make some cash, selling Oxy she steals from little old ladies.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .

Or, she's someone who knows religious people are gullible and decided to make some cash, selling Oxy she steals from little old ladies.


That could be true and if it is then she is truly horrible and predatory.

Either way, I think it is safe to say that we have a serious problem on our hand and have had one for a long time.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a name like "Rya Plumb," I'd be disappointed if she wasn't on oxy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .

Or, she's someone who knows religious people are gullible and decided to make some cash, selling Oxy she steals from little old ladies.

That could be true and if it is then she is truly horrible and predatory.

Either way, I think it is safe to say that we have a serious problem on our hand and have had one for a long time.


Yeah, medicine has come along in keeping us from dying in many ways we used to. But it's less advanced in treating the pain that living with many conditions brings  So we get politicians with zero medical knowledge fighting a stupid drug war, and almost every step they take that they claim is aimed at illegal uses, just makes it harder for those with legal prescriptions and valid reasons. And they sucker people into playing along by painting pharmaceutical companies as the villains.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better off she gave her a mild pain reliever than a laxative.
 
BummerDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rya is a church member

Yup. Exactly what I expect from a religious person.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: blender61: Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .

Or, she's someone who knows religious people are gullible and decided to make some cash, selling Oxy she steals from little old ladies.

That could be true and if it is then she is truly horrible and predatory.

Either way, I think it is safe to say that we have a serious problem on our hand and have had one for a long time.

Yeah, medicine has come along in keeping us from dying in many ways we used to. But it's less advanced in treating the pain that living with many conditions brings  So we get politicians with zero medical knowledge fighting a stupid drug war, and almost every step they take that they claim is aimed at illegal uses, just makes it harder for those with legal prescriptions and valid reasons. And they sucker people into playing along by painting pharmaceutical companies as the villains.


Um, the Sackler's ARE the villans. They directly profited off the pain, suffering, and deaths of tens of thousands of Americans to the tune of billions of dollars.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Boojum2k: blender61: Benevolent Misanthrope: blender61: You know , the sad part is that she probably isn't a horrible person.
She's an addict who's addiction drives her to do  very bad things.

Is that an excuse? No, but it is a reason.
We need to take a VERY hard look at our pill problem. From the makers, the prescribers on down and come up with a MEANINGFUL long term treatment plan.
This is a cancer that has metastasized .

Or, she's someone who knows religious people are gullible and decided to make some cash, selling Oxy she steals from little old ladies.

That could be true and if it is then she is truly horrible and predatory.

Either way, I think it is safe to say that we have a serious problem on our hand and have had one for a long time.

Yeah, medicine has come along in keeping us from dying in many ways we used to. But it's less advanced in treating the pain that living with many conditions brings  So we get politicians with zero medical knowledge fighting a stupid drug war, and almost every step they take that they claim is aimed at illegal uses, just makes it harder for those with legal prescriptions and valid reasons. And they sucker people into playing along by painting pharmaceutical companies as the villains.

Um, the Sackler's ARE the villans. They directly profited off the pain, suffering, and deaths of tens of thousands of Americans to the tune of billions of dollars.


Not to mention that DEA actually built a case against the drug companies involved only to have it cut off at the knees by congress.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"...failure to keep a controlled substance in its original container."

That's an actual law? So do they arrest every senior citizen who uses one of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think she's covering for the boss...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report