 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Yep, looks good   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, World Wide Web, Twitter content, location information, Internet, Breaking news, precise location, News, business news  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 8:54 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There I was,
There I was,
There I was,
In... The Congo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No sign of major damage? What? To the Earth's crust?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, it'll buff right out.

Now show my the airframe inspections including the wing roots.
And the engine  inspections.

That's just the start if you want me anywhere near that thing while in flight.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably used Pennzoil instead of Quaker State.  And have they checked the ball bearings?  It's all ball bearings these days.

Someone should clean those windows.  They've got filth muck all over them.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments:  Bomb dropped on Hiroshima.  No sign of major damage:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Too soon?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It was only a scratch and anyway the plane is safer now then when it was flying with that easily-breakable wing."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a scratch then?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring flight anyway
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: No sign of major damage? What? To the Earth's crust?


Maybe they were referring to the plant in the foreground?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they could build a smaller plane out of it. Anyone know a German model plane engineer?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bongo Congo?
With Biggie Rat, Itchy Brother, Odie Colognie?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No sign of major damage? What? To the Earth's crust?


"Your wing's OFF!"

"Is but a scratch!"
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm sure they could build a smaller plane out of it. Anyone know a German model plane engineer?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Uh, everything is under control. Situation normal."

"What happened?"

"Uh, had a slight altimeter malfunction. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm sure they could build a smaller plane out of it. Anyone know a German model plane engineer?


Nice.
I was incensed when they remade it. Like taking a crack at the Sistine Chapel with rattle cans.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy
No sign of major damage? What? To the Earth's crust?

Major Damage is the name of the pilot.  He has not been found.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
blog.chron.comView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"There is a hole in your left wing!"
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No worries, I got this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a C-130, so that sounds about right. Just tape the wings on with some Speed Tape and it'll fly for another 50 years
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it was an A-10, I'd agree with that statement.  Get the mud out of the motors and send 'er back up.
 
rohar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

runwiz: NewportBarGuy
No sign of major damage? What? To the Earth's crust?

Major Damage is the name of the pilot.  He has not been found.


Growing up, there was captain in my dad's squadron named David Major.  When he made major, things got weird.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What?  Structurally that wing may seem a little off but it likely still has its fuel lines holding it together.
/Stop being such a Mary.
 
ocelot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of a huge wreck at Talladega years ago.Driver yells to his crew chief "I'm gonna need tires"! Crew chief replies "You're gonna need a new race car".
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report