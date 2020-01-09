 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   No fisting or getting on one's knees allowed for this year's Olympic athletes   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
Iowan73
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, I'm out.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You sure about that?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least not outside of the dorms...
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Well, I'm out.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only there were a way to indicate displeasure with this policy.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF do they care as long as it's a small gesture that might mean more to people at home? If people were trying to block the lanes on the track like dumbfarks try to block roads then I could understand. fark them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
luckily i didn't qualify again, for the 51st consecutive year

/readies the ky jelly
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All those years of training and they cancel my event? Well that's a real punch in the butt.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You certainly had better not be black. Being persistently and willfully black is almost a form of protest in itself, so you're disciplined in advance.
 
nanim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.  Vigorous, athletic anal sex has been a hallmark of the Olympic games literally since the begining.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: You sure about that?


I'd be more interested in the reports from the janitors as to how many were actually used.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That will certainly cause problems for the team from Vatican City...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So pretend you're a Soviet athlete in the 1976 Olympics, comrade, and dont even smile when you win.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

