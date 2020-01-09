 Skip to content
(Local 8 Idaho Falls)   Cat from Russia found in Idaho on Caturday   (localnews8.com) divider line
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday!! Been a rough week.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was starting to have withdraw
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bathia wanted me to tell you guys that she should be going home Friday, so she should be here then.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 300x500]
Bathia wanted me to tell you guys that she should be going home Friday, so she should be here then.


Yay!! Glad she is feline well enough to come home.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get well soon, Bathia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it haz been quite the week!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had a fair week, but I feel stressed out anyways.  I think I'm going slightly mad.

SOMEBUDDY GIMME A PENGUIN!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 640x284]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Had a fair week, but I feel stressed out anyways.  I think I'm going slightly mad.

SOMEBUDDY GIMME A PENGUIN!


No penguin, will a hedgehog made of birds do?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my 1st thought waz WTF happened to the cat??...
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Spiralmonkey: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Had a fair week, but I feel stressed out anyways.  I think I'm going slightly mad.

SOMEBUDDY GIMME A PENGUIN!

No penguin, will a hedgehog made of birds do?
[Fark user image image 850x545]


Is that a full moon for the eye?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 640x284]

[Fark user image 299x192]


nice!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 850x843]
my 1st thought waz WTF happened to the cat??...


Nine lives FTW, baby!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 640x636]


It's babby yoda during his JD years.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
WHAR PENGUIN WHAR?

/don't need to be a quick god
//to get the message
///slashies!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 720x883]


"Ground control to Major Tomcat."
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
DLC - here, have 3
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: DLC - here, have 3[Fark user image image 850x850]


Excellent job, Valnt9!

Now, somebuddy else step up.  I want a PENGUIN!  A green, electric penguin, 20 feet tall!  With poison stinger tentacles for flippers!

And also, an Antarctic Lion.  'Cause it's in the contract.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Spiralmonkey: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Had a fair week, but I feel stressed out anyways.  I think I'm going slightly mad.

SOMEBUDDY GIMME A PENGUIN!

No penguin, will a hedgehog made of birds do?
[Fark user image image 850x545]

Is that a full moon for the eye?


yes. I think it might be real too, the person who sent it to me doesn't usually send 'shoops.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: DLC - here, have 3[Fark user image image 850x850]

Excellent job, Valnt9!

Now, somebuddy else step up.  I want a PENGUIN!  A green, electric penguin, 20 feet tall!  With poison stinger tentacles for flippers!

And also, an Antarctic Lion.  'Cause it's in the contract.


Fark user imageView Full Size
That's a 20-footer. Trust me.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Booboo being BooBoo..........

Fark user imageView Full Size

Khaleesi being scrtiched behind the ears, one of her fav things
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Been fighting flu like symptoms the past three days, seem to be over the hump.  Damn, am sore all over.  Doing well tho......
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been fighting flu like symptoms the past three days, seem to be over the hump.  Damn, am sore all over.  Doing well tho......


good, keep getting better
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No one has made a Moscow, Idaho joke.

I am disappoint.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YAY CATURDAY!!!!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DLC.....??? :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

a particular individual: No one has made a Moscow, Idaho joke.

I am disappoint.


Maybe the mule ran off?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 600x713]
DLC.....??? :)


Put a cabbage head on that trucker, and give him some more sensible shoes, and that would be me.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In other news, let the Purrsday begin!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 708x960]


we never marked the cats, but there's a piece or molding that will be preserved when we get around to repainting.
 
