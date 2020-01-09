 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Going back to college really can make you feel like a teenager again, just ask this 40-year-old who threatened to shoot the place up on his first day   (twincities.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Numerical control, St. Paul community college student, school staff member, staff member, first day of school, advising center, right classroom, Moulton  
•       •       •

643 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 5:05 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy looks like college material.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess doing recon isn't tacticool these days.
 
Cormee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's like a working class version of Falling Down
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, did they let him keep the shotgun?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cormee: It's like a working class version of Falling Down


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chris Eigeman has really let himself go.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
threatened violence on Facebook when he couldn't find classroom

Maybe college isn't right for you, bud

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If nothing else, he did himself a favor with his outburst - he won't be halfway through his CNC machining course to discover that he doesn't have the intelligence, patience, or impulse control needed to deal with the average 5-axis CNC impeller, and have wasted all that time & money. And now that his name's online & connected with his inability to manage even a slightly stressful situation, employers looking for CNC machinists will avoid him like the plague.

It's all for the good, really.
 
skinink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, if you can't handle community college, then you're sunk.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would a classroom be sentenced to probation?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Geeesh...angry guy. Wait till he gets is his first student loan bill in the mail.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looking up his previous record in this state (from public sources);

MOULTON, PAUL JAMES  04/12/2011   No insurance owner   Convicted
Traffic Regulation - Seat Belt Required - Driver and Passenger Must Use     Dismissed

MOULTON, PAUL JAMES   03/26/2019   Fail to pay for parking  Convicted
Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOULTON, PAUL JAMES    08/28/2019  Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk   Convicted
Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor

The last two were within the last year, so it seems he might be on a downward spiral here.  Hopefully he gets some help.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone who can't find the classroom doesn't seem like college material.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: "he purchased a shotgun after he and a former roommate "waged psychological warfare against one another," the complaint said."

I'd like to think some clever hijinks were involved in this bout of "psychological warfare", but it's probably just a series of improbably dumb events.

I would definitely avoid hiring someone who listed "brought a shotgun to a brain fight" on their resumé.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Off topic. I have a problem with recurring nightmares. Is problem the right word? Sometimes I think they are real memories. Then I realize they are not. For a long time during college and afterwards I kept having these same dreams. I was searching all over for my class but could not find it. I would go into the wrong class and have to leave. Or it was 1/2 way through the semester and I kept thinking I had another class that I never showed up for. But I could not remember what class it was supposed to be. Sometimes I would remember these incidents while awake. As if they were real memories. I would have to go through my real memories to make sure these were just dream memories. I still do this about many other things. Like my car that my foot cannot find the brake pedal.

But mostly now, I just have dreams about shotguns and Fark parties :) :) :) :)
/Kidding
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A St. Paul community college student who threatened to "grab a shotgun" and shoot two women in the face when he couldn't find the right classroom on the first day of school was placed on probation.


Look, if you're gonna hit on someone in college, I'd suggest instead making a woman laugh, maybe complimenting her on she's wearing.   But that's just me.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is shotgunning beers a crime?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His picture looks like a 20 year old...with 20 years of experience. In all the wrong ways.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why are still doing things IRL? We have the Technology.....
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too much booze or too much meth?

porque no los dos.jpg
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report