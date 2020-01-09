 Skip to content
(The New York Times) Oops, now with video evidence (nytimes.com)
123
    More: News  
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IFF fail?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man that sucks.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That sure looks like a missile hitting a plane.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's some engine fire.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FFS
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Iran = FUBAR
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?


https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/12​1​5367186220568581
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dead people for Donnie's ego. Wonderful.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Were the missile crews trained by the Vincennes?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?


Search cookies for nyt* and delete.

No sucking required.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that seems conclusive, but the missile is clearly ground-based... given the location, and that their automated defense systems fire missile barrages, not individual missiles, it seems likely this missile was manually fired by someone who got jumpy.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?


Democracy dies in darkness

Give us money or you'll be given darkness

/At least NYT understands American democracy
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/121​5367186220568581


Dammit, fail on my part, links to NYT article.

/shame
 
kukukupo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/121​5367186220568581


And. . . it's another paywall.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: Dead people for Donnie's ego. Wonderful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like they accidentally blew themselves.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: That sure looks like a missile hitting a plane.


Now now, it could be a jet-propelled bird.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What? He tripped, fell, landed on the launch button?
 
Rising_Zan_Samurai_Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's a link that currently has it on CNN, but as its an active new feed it might be invalid later

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-n​e​ws/iran-plane-crash-investigation/inde​x.html
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, that looked *exactly* like a missile taking down a jet airliner, or Bigfoot shooting down a UFO, or Peter Griffin lighting farts or me shooting off bottle rockets on New Years. I'm not sure which one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?


No. *unzips*
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: WalkingCarpet: styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/121​5367186220568581

Dammit, fail on my part, links to NYT article.

/shame


Let's try that again

https://twitter.com/RealMiBaWi/status​/​1215357328930885632
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well.... now what?
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: Dead people for Donnie's ego. Wonderful.


It's all part of his supreme genius plan.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I encourage anyone with the means to support the NYT and WaPo. For anyone else, install and use the Firefox Focus privacy browser (on Android) for those links.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Video of every lie, every crime and every sin that Trump ever committed: yeah, it's fake news.

There are none so blind, nor any so deaf, as those who will not accept facts and logic as evidence of political, economic and sexual crimes.
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: Looks like they accidentally blew themselves.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That really sucks, though there was no good reason that would ameliorate the deaths.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Video of every lie, every crime and every sin that Trump ever committed: yeah, it's fake news.

There are none so blind, nor any so deaf, as those who will not accept facts and logic as evidence of political, economic and sexual crimes.


Fake post.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd think we would have learned not to fly commercial flights over conflict zones by now, especially after the Malaysian one the Russians shot down over Ukraine.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Well.... now what?


Canada is going to tell them to pay for the damages or buy 10 million cases of Canadian beer
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I encourage anyone with the means to support the NYT and WaPo. For anyone else, install and use the Firefox Focus privacy browser (on Android) for those links.


Wha?

Firefox Focus. I know both of those words and yet have never heard of it.

Thanx.
 
dark_matter_doesn't
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I earlier predicted that a MANPADS and a single trigger-happy Revolutionary Guard member did the deed.  Now, we're up to a three-man crew of irresponsible Iranians in an SA-15 vehicle who ignored the IFF signal from the 737.

I guess the Russians can give the Iranians lessons on how to deny commercial aircraft shoot-downs.  I wonder if that was included in the SA-15 sales contract.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

probesport: dhcmrlchtdj: Looks like they accidentally blew themselves.

[i.pinimg.com image 631x410]


Worst Mohatma Ghandi costume evar.
 
skinink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Oh man, I shot Marvin in the face!"

-Iran, probably
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: gopher321: Dead people for Donnie's ego. Wonderful.

[Fark user image 425x317]


FTA: "the new intelligence suggests that the loss of life from the downing of the plane was a direct result of those heightened tensions between the countries."
 
mjones73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: gopher321: Dead people for Donnie's ego. Wonderful.

[Fark user image 425x317]


I mean Iran was on high alert due to Trump's actions last week which most likely caused this to happen. I don't see anything wrong with his statement.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Starting to look like the best way to decoy a Russian made missile is to squawk an airline transponder code.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: IFF fail?


On a civil plane?
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Iran is still officially denying it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?

No. *unzips*


I'm next!

/no teeth this time styckx
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: WalkingCarpet: styckx: Can we get a video link I don't have to suck 3 dicks worth of paywalls to see?

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/121​5367186220568581

Dammit, fail on my part, links to NYT article.

/shame


I was about to say, "You're not helping!"

Try this one.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
His Mangosity will likely dismiss being the proximate cause of these tragedies -- if he's even remotely capable of learning and/or accepting that He [lol] is the proximate cause of this plane being shot down.

F'ing moron.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldJames: [Fark user image 500x625]


Sounds good. I want one!
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Video of every lie, every crime and every sin that Trump ever committed: yeah, it's fake news.

There are none so blind, nor any so deaf, as those who will not accept facts and logic as evidence of political, economic and sexual crimes.


You're saying it was a bird strike?

User name checks out.
 
Displayed 50 of 123 comments


Report