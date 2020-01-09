 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Guns, drugs, and gangsters. The story of McDonald's Monopoly fraud from 1989-2001   (news.avclub.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Steven Spielberg, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States dollar, American film actors, Martin Scorsese, McDonald's beloved Monopoly game, American screenwriters, American film producers  
•       •       •

852 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldnewsissoexciting.jpg
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: Oldnewsissoexciting.jpg


This is a new HBO documentary series on the scandal that premieres in Feb.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rarely eat McDs but I would stop a few times during the monopoly game season. Farking bastards... I ate McDs for nothing!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Dybbuk Schmybbuk: Oldnewsissoexciting.jpg

This is a new HBO documentary series on the scandal that premieres in Feb.


But in the preview they said it was a little known story. It is pretty well known but I would like to see the HBO series on it
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: I rarely eat McDs but I would stop a few times during the monopoly game season. Farking bastards... I ate McDs for nothing!


I only go when McRib is back. I don't care what it's made of, just feed it to me.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Mad_Radhu: Dybbuk Schmybbuk: Oldnewsissoexciting.jpg

This is a new HBO documentary series on the scandal that premieres in Feb.

But in the preview they said it was a little known story. It is pretty well known but I would like to see the HBO series on it



I sort of remember learning about the scam but not the details. HBO docs are usually pretty good. I'm sure they'll get into the weeds of the fraud.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't fraud. It was McFraud.
 
soporific
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So THAT'S why I never won. And I played that damn Monopoly game during those years.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

soporific: So THAT'S why I never won. And I played that damn Monopoly game during those years.


Liar.  You won some small fries.  We all did.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
THere was another contest back in the early 80's where bottle caps of Pepsi had letters on the bottom  The idea was that you tried to spell "Catch that Pepsi Spirit" with all your caps and the first person to do it would win a lot of money.  The contest was pretty exciting, and people would be talking about their ever increasing words.  We'd hear people talking about which letters they had, how far along they were, when they got a new letter--you'd hear that at school, church ladies would be talking about it in the halls, teachers would be discussing it with other teachers between classes.  Our caps were all lined up on top of the refrigerator and it was super exciting to uncover a new letter and add it to the phrase, almost like a Wheel Of Fortune board.  It turned out the the letter "R" was the hard one to find, and so everyone's bottle caps all spelled Catch that pepsi spiit".  But after all that, I never heard any resolution to that contest, and I really can't find anything online about it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember when that Daily Beast article hit FARK way back in 2018. I'm totally not surprised Scorsese was looking into buying the rights, but seriously, f*ck Fox for outbidding him.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The McD would geographically isolate the million dollar tickets but sending them to the far reaches of regions.  It turns out the the far end of the Illinois region was Quincy and the far end of wester mid west region was Hannibal  Missouri which happen to be about 10 miles apart.  There were a number of winners in that region.

There used to be a rule that the prize would not be award if the winner or their family currently or ever worked at McD which eliminates nearly everyone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: soporific: So THAT'S why I never won. And I played that damn Monopoly game during those years.

Liar.  You won some small fries.  We all did.


Not me......I didn't even get a hash brown!!!!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back when they were unattached to fries/drink/sammich, all you needed was one friend working a register or drive thru and you'd have an entire bag's worth to open.

/yes it's different but the point is that we cheated a different way, sans audit trail
//statute of limitations was over a long time ago so lol yell at me or whatever
///lots of free food that summer
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: THere was another contest back in the early 80's where bottle caps of Pepsi had letters on the bottom  The idea was that you tried to spell "Catch that Pepsi Spirit" with all your caps and the first person to do it would win a lot of money.  The contest was pretty exciting, and people would be talking about their ever increasing words.  We'd hear people talking about which letters they had, how far along they were, when they got a new letter--you'd hear that at school, church ladies would be talking about it in the halls, teachers would be discussing it with other teachers between classes.  Our caps were all lined up on top of the refrigerator and it was super exciting to uncover a new letter and add it to the phrase, almost like a Wheel Of Fortune board.  It turned out the the letter "R" was the hard one to find, and so everyone's bottle caps all spelled Catch that pepsi spiit".  But after all that, I never heard any resolution to that contest, and I really can't find anything online about it.


I too had the PEPSI SPI-IT (probably a couple times over). Seems more like it was late '70s though, based on my memories of where I was living.

I also remember seeing ads in the classifieds offering big money for an "R".
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report