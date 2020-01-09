 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   An Iranian General lays out the plan to expel the US out of the Middle East. He made the speech short to prevent droning on and on   (msn.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Iran, Iraq, Iran's missile strikes, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Middle East, Iraq War, Iranian commander, U.S. troops  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 8:08 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not until Iran leaves North America, motherfarker!
 
tinyarena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
don't tempt me subby
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Not until Iran leaves North America, motherfarker!


You need fewer drugs. Or better ones.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But that's where we have all our proxy wars!
 
alice_600
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe if you can show the world you're not going to blow each other up because women are reading books about feminist atheism theory while drinking wine in a mini skirt tank top and heels while in public and her hair is blowing in the wind. Waiting for her Gay BBFs to show up and give her an invite to their wedding.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The stupid orange ahole thinks that sanctions will break Iran... because that worked so well with Cuba. Even if sanctions had a shot, the killing of the general kinda gets the people on the side of the government and they'll endure the economic pressure out of pride. And not only is the US by itself sanctioning Iran, unlike before the nuclear agreement when the EU and even Russia and China were pressuring... but we can't even hit them the way we were hitting Cuba. With them we could ban all foreign ships that touched Cuban ports from doing business in an American port for six months. It was a big deal because it made it unprofitable to ship stuff to Cuban unless you increased prices. And still they didn't just surrender.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alice_600: Maybe if you can show the world you're not going to blow each other up because women are reading books about feminist atheism theory while drinking wine in a mini skirt tank top and heels while in public and her hair is blowing in the wind. Waiting for her Gay BBFs to show up and give her an invite to their wedding.


But enough about Alabama...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby i hope you wet your pants laughing as you wrote this.  i did reading it.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Not until Iran leaves North America, motherfarker!


it's spelled Iowa
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bravo subby.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He still has his air force intact today so he's got that going for him... which is nice.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The stupid orange ahole thinks that sanctions will break Iran... because that worked so well with Cuba. Even if sanctions had a shot, the killing of the general kinda gets the people on the side of the government and they'll endure the economic pressure out of pride. And not only is the US by itself sanctioning Iran, unlike before the nuclear agreement when the EU and even Russia and China were pressuring... but we can't even hit them the way we were hitting Cuba. With them we could ban all foreign ships that touched Cuban ports from doing business in an American port for six months. It was a big deal because it made it unprofitable to ship stuff to Cuban unless you increased prices. And still they didn't just surrender.


So Cuba is an international power? Weird I thought it was an economic backwater that dbags bragged about traveling to on Instagram. Honestly, we all know we were breathless waiting for Cuba's opinion on pretty much every major global decision. "WWCBD" What Would Cuba Do? Is something we all have breathless said on many many occasions.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Not until Iran leaves North America, motherfarker!


I think the US should get out of the Midwest first!
 
malimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Until they stop mistaking civilian airliners for drones I don't think they are expelling anything. Turns out war is hard.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about our assets in Iraq and Afghanistan than the Iranians right now.
Everything has been destabilized.
We have destabilized all the things.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: kbronsito: The stupid orange ahole thinks that sanctions will break Iran... because that worked so well with Cuba. Even if sanctions had a shot, the killing of the general kinda gets the people on the side of the government and they'll endure the economic pressure out of pride. And not only is the US by itself sanctioning Iran, unlike before the nuclear agreement when the EU and even Russia and China were pressuring... but we can't even hit them the way we were hitting Cuba. With them we could ban all foreign ships that touched Cuban ports from doing business in an American port for six months. It was a big deal because it made it unprofitable to ship stuff to Cuban unless you increased prices. And still they didn't just surrender.

So Cuba is an international power? Weird I thought it was an economic backwater that dbags bragged about traveling to on Instagram. Honestly, we all know we were breathless waiting for Cuba's opinion on pretty much every major global decision. "WWCBD" What Would Cuba Do? Is something we all have breathless said on many many occasions.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was that article generated by some poorly written AI?
OMG, that was terribly written.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Run, Donald! Ruuunnnnn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is anybody keeping track of the Trumpanzees whipping back and forth between "democrats are warmongers and we need to leave the Middle East" and "Democrats don't believe in defending America, they don't support the president's bold military action in the Middle East."?

It would make an entertaining chart.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force

A Space Force! Hot damn!
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: bcbc2365: kbronsito: The stupid orange ahole thinks that sanctions will break Iran... because that worked so well with Cuba. Even if sanctions had a shot, the killing of the general kinda gets the people on the side of the government and they'll endure the economic pressure out of pride. And not only is the US by itself sanctioning Iran, unlike before the nuclear agreement when the EU and even Russia and China were pressuring... but we can't even hit them the way we were hitting Cuba. With them we could ban all foreign ships that touched Cuban ports from doing business in an American port for six months. It was a big deal because it made it unprofitable to ship stuff to Cuban unless you increased prices. And still they didn't just surrender.

So Cuba is an international power? Weird I thought it was an economic backwater that dbags bragged about traveling to on Instagram. Honestly, we all know we were breathless waiting for Cuba's opinion on pretty much every major global decision. "WWCBD" What Would Cuba Do? Is something we all have breathless said on many many occasions.

[media.tenor.com image 220x133] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pray tell how? You're telling me Cuba is widely regarded as a world power? How am I dumb? Cuba is an economic backwater. Iran's economy is tanking. Iran isn't completely stupid, they can hit targets when they choose, but somehow, after we killed their princess, they choose not to hit targets. You're so dumb. This whole incident started because Iranian missiles hit their targets killing an American. Now somehow they don't? So strange. But since you're response is a GIF I don't hold out much hope for a coherent reply. I am assuming you'll call me a NAZI next.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x282] (BUT HER EMAILS)


Yes her emails. I was a Marine infantryman and even I was told I cannot send any classified info over private email. I knew that as a LCPL. Military members have been tried and sent to prison/discharged for doing what she did. Are you telling me a SECDEF is less informed than a farking LCPL? She was either a criminal or incompetent. Take your choice.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

malimber: Until they stop mistaking civilian airliners for drones I don't think they are expelling anything. Turns out war is hard.


There's no war, won't be one. Trump started this. He's to farking stupid to know what to do next, so double down? He's too afraid now to do that. BUT. He's the negotiator. He'll make the best deal. We'll be awestruck. We'll see.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x282] (BUT HER EMAILS)

Yes her emails. I was a Marine infantryman and even I was told I cannot send any classified info over private email. I knew that as a LCPL. Military members have been tried and sent to prison/discharged for doing what she did. Are you telling me a SECDEF is less informed than a farking LCPL? She was either a criminal or incompetent. Take your choice.


I'd guess a "Marine infantryman" ought to know who the Secretary of Defense is.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm more worried about our assets in Iraq and Afghanistan than the Iranians right now.
Everything has been destabilized.
We have destabilized all the things.


Not we. Trump.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: bcbc2365: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x282] (BUT HER EMAILS)

Yes her emails. I was a Marine infantryman and even I was told I cannot send any classified info over private email. I knew that as a LCPL. Military members have been tried and sent to prison/discharged for doing what she did. Are you telling me a SECDEF is less informed than a farking LCPL? She was either a criminal or incompetent. Take your choice.

I'd guess a "Marine infantryman" ought to know who the Secretary of Defense is.


Sorry I meant " Sec of State" however the premise is the same. A Sec of State should know what is allowed and what isn't. I mis-typed, doesn't change the facts on the ground.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I suspect this chain of conversation went on in private in Iran:
"Well shiat, America blew up our best strategist. What can we do to show we're displeased?"
"We can strike their bases in Iraq, oh Holeyess one!"
"And when they hit us back? Wait, maybe fire some of our most useless rockets. It'll be dramatic but do little damage. Then we can say we are satisfied."
"The Americans may still hit back at us, oh Mighty Mullah"
"Not much we can do about that. Put our air defenses on alert. Allah knows we spent enough on them, night as well have the troops stop napping on the launchers."
. . . A little later
"Oh great Sire of Many Unacknowledged Children, we did as you commanded and shot up a bunch of dirt and empty buildings with our ancient rockets."
"Excellent, and the Americans"
"Oh, they tried to fly a single bomber at 4000' AGL by our airport. It was so stupid even Mujoob was able hit them with one of our Russian SAMs!"
"Why would the Americans fly a bomber right by our airport without dropping any. . . Oh FFS. We're farked like goats."
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're only in the region to establish peaceful states. Give us no reason to... wait, why are we there? Let them kill each other. Eventually they'll find peace. At least those left.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bcbc2365: Ambitwistor: bcbc2365: The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x282] (BUT HER EMAILS)

Yes her emails. I was a Marine infantryman and even I was told I cannot send any classified info over private email. I knew that as a LCPL. Military members have been tried and sent to prison/discharged for doing what she did. Are you telling me a SECDEF is less informed than a farking LCPL? She was either a criminal or incompetent. Take your choice.

I'd guess a "Marine infantryman" ought to know who the Secretary of Defense is.

Sorry I meant " Sec of State" however the premise is the same. A Sec of State should know what is allowed and what isn't. I mis-typed, doesn't change the facts on the ground.


Naaaaaaa. There are actually books that tell you Exactly what you do and don't know , what is in your purview. So cite that or GTFO
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: The stupid orange ahole thinks that sanctions will break Iran... because that worked so well with Cuba. Even if sanctions had a shot, the killing of the general kinda gets the people on the side of the government and they'll endure the economic pressure out of pride. And not only is the US by itself sanctioning Iran, unlike before the nuclear agreement when the EU and even Russia and China were pressuring... but we can't even hit them the way we were hitting Cuba. With them we could ban all foreign ships that touched Cuban ports from doing business in an American port for six months. It was a big deal because it made it unprofitable to ship stuff to Cuban unless you increased prices. And still they didn't just surrender.


Either yearly or monthly, USGov would send Castro a rent check for Gitmo.

He kept them all in his desk drawer to show visitors.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report