(CNN)   Without Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia, there would have been no Gimp   (cnn.com) divider line
24
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by Blanch you mean Lindsay Graham then I agree.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the crusty socks behind my headboard owe everything to bea arthur
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of the group of impersonators in that scene, Tarantino is, by far, the worst. Glad he's good at other things.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: bea arthur


Jiz and the 40th Annual Porn Awards
Youtube 2Cti8jr-YAs
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^Notice Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the scene where the girls are sitting around the table talking about "Like A Virgin".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Out of the group of impersonators in that scene, Tarantino is, by far, the worst. Glad he's good at other things.



Heh.

Although you have to give him credit for dressing up like Elvis from the 50s....most of the guys were doing the Elvis in Las Vegas thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:

It's a shame that Bruce Campbell wasn't in that episode....and it's a damn shame that Bubba Nosferatu will never be filmed.  IIRC, Paul Giamatti would have played Tom Parker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
There was an opinion piece in one of the local papers, saying Little Women is not doing well because it is all about women, and men are not interested in that.  Biatch, how do you explain the success of Golden Girls?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Did you see the sign out front that says Golden Girls Residuals Checks cashed here? Because cashing Golden Girls residuals checks is my business, man!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: There was an opinion piece in one of the local papers, saying Little Women is not doing well because it is all about women, and men are not interested in that.  Biatch, how do you explain the success of Golden Girls?


Fantastic writing and great actors.

As far as Little Women goes, I never read the book....but I have a hunch that I would be really bored if I did.

/Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.
 
Slypork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: the crusty socks behind my headboard owe everything to bea arthur


All those nights pounding it out to my fantasy of Rose and Sophia scissoring....
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That explains the scene where the girls are sitting around the table talking about "Like A Virgin".


Also the long lingering shots of Bea Arthur's feet.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: /Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.


There was a level of viciousness in the writing then which seems to have gone, perhaps through fear of giving offence. Could they do the Golden Girls now without someone screaming about slut-shaming?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

orbister: There was a level of viciousness in the writing then which seems to have gone, perhaps through fear of giving offence. Could they do the Golden Girls now without someone screaming about slut-shaming?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who cares?!  I'm going to see Burt Reynolds!!!!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: The_Sponge: /Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.

There was a level of viciousness in the writing then which seems to have gone, perhaps through fear of giving offence. Could they do the Golden Girls now without someone screaming about slut-shaming?



Also, sluts should never feel shame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: /Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.


Maybe some were.  But so many were just plain stupid.  I just started watching The Greatest American Hero and so much of it makes no sense.  I'm not talking about aliens giving a magic super suit to a high school teacher who teams up with a rogue FBI agent to battle communists.  That's fine.  It was the 80s.  But, on the teacher's first day, he takes his class of delinquents out for a field trip to the desert.  With no chaperones, no permission slips, didn't even tell anyone where they were going.  And it was apparently going to be an overnight trip because it was dark by the time they got to the desert and nothing had gone wrong by that point.  Then the bus breaks down and he walks off into the desert to go get help, encounters the aliens, never actually got any help, then goes back to the bus which now starts fine because it no longer needs to be disabled.  Must be well into the next morning by the time they got back and not one parent shows up to ask where the fark their kids have been all this time.

Oh, and he's getting divorced from an international bikini model and his super hot lawyer is in love with him.  Riiiiight.

This thing went on for three years.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were open source coders.

gimp.orgView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of loyal subscribers to Granny Fanny here.

My brother and used to always watch the GGs. It was just good television. In college it developed into a drinking game. Rose says something dumb, drink. Blanche something slutty, drink. Mentioning the old country you chug. It was great.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: The_Sponge: /Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.

Maybe some were.  But so many were just plain stupid.  I just started watching The Greatest American Hero and so much of it makes no sense.  I'm not talking about aliens giving a magic super suit to a high school teacher who teams up with a rogue FBI agent to battle communists.  That's fine.  It was the 80s.  But, on the teacher's first day, he takes his class of delinquents out for a field trip to the desert.  With no chaperones, no permission slips, didn't even tell anyone where they were going.  And it was apparently going to be an overnight trip because it was dark by the time they got to the desert and nothing had gone wrong by that point.  Then the bus breaks down and he walks off into the desert to go get help, encounters the aliens, never actually got any help, then goes back to the bus which now starts fine because it no longer needs to be disabled.  Must be well into the next morning by the time they got back and not one parent shows up to ask where the fark their kids have been all this time.

Oh, and he's getting divorced from an international bikini model and his super hot lawyer is in love with him.  Riiiiight.

This thing went on for three years.


It all went downhill from there.  Except for a few gems in the first and second seasons.

Live-action D&D?  What the fark?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: The_Sponge: /Every time I watch Cheers and The Golden Girls, it's a reminder that sitcom writers were better in the 80s and 90s.

Maybe some were.  But so many were just plain stupid.  I just started watching The Greatest American Hero and so much of it makes no sense.  I'm not talking about aliens giving a magic super suit to a high school teacher who teams up with a rogue FBI agent to battle communists.  That's fine.  It was the 80s.  But, on the teacher's first day, he takes his class of delinquents out for a field trip to the desert.  With no chaperones, no permission slips, didn't even tell anyone where they were going.  And it was apparently going to be an overnight trip because it was dark by the time they got to the desert and nothing had gone wrong by that point.  Then the bus breaks down and he walks off into the desert to go get help, encounters the aliens, never actually got any help, then goes back to the bus which now starts fine because it no longer needs to be disabled.  Must be well into the next morning by the time they got back and not one parent shows up to ask where the fark their kids have been all this time.

Oh, and he's getting divorced from an international bikini model and his super hot lawyer is in love with him.  Riiiiight.

This thing went on for three years.


Greatest American Hero wasn't a sitcom.
 
nucal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: gameshowhost: bea arthur

[YouTube video: Jiz and the 40th Annual Porn Awards]


WTF did I just watch
 
etoof
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: If by Blanch you mean Lindsay Graham then I agree.


I was trying to figure out who Dorothy, Rose and Sophia were supposed to be.

I need to spend less time in the politics tab.
 
