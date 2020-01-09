 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   One cannot say this with enough sparkle and cleanliness, Do NOT use toothpaste as a lube when you masturbate. It will not leave a bright smile on your face   (thesun.ie) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Vagina, Penis, Orgasm, Peppermint, Last year, James O'Loan, Dr Diana Gall, Doctor4U  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The word 'todger' doesn't get enough exposure.  I'm going to introduce more people to 'todger'.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about autofellatio?
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to clean those hard to reach vagina dentata?
 
gojirast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: The word 'todger' doesn't get enough exposure.  I'm going to introduce more people to 'todger'.


And that's how syrynxx wound up on his local sex offender's list.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course you don't use toothpastes.

Oh.  It's the Irish Sun.

Everyone knows Ben Gay works much better.
 
xander450
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I did something like this as a teenager with lotion specifically designed for feet. This was before I knew the significance of the world "exfoliant." My vocabulary expanded by a word that day.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that's stupid. Use bleach like the rest of us.
 
drxym
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The real masochists use vaporub mixed with sand.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xander450: I did something like this as a teenager with lotion specifically designed for feet. This was before I knew the significance of the world "exfoliant." My vocabulary expanded by a word that day.


"Rough Skin Remover? Oh, this looks promising..."
bfascher.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why not used toothpaste?  Have you smelled her breath down there? I guess that's why they call if a body cavity.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jalapeno brine is a safe and environmentally friendly backup lube.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
naranjass.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

syrynxx: The word 'todger' doesn't get enough exposure.  I'm going to introduce more people to 'todger'.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What a Todger may look like...

/toddler
//dodger
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why not used toothpaste?  Have you smelled her breath down there? I guess that's why they call if a body cavity.


"No wonder you don't have any teeth down there.  Your gums are in horrible shape!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're too embarrassed to buy lube, too dumb to buy hand lotion or use spit, so you buy liquid sandpaper to jerk it?!?!?!

This idiot should be sterilized for the good of the species.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
adultland.usView Full Size

Just get some of this out of the garage.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't judge me!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, don't let your lady friend fill her mouth with mouthwash before she kisses the Pope. The cool, tingly feeling lasts all of 2 seconds before the pendulum swings the other way.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

incendi: What about autofellatio?


don't talk with your mouth full.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Also, don't let your lady friend fill her mouth with mouthwash before she kisses the Pope. The cool, tingly feeling lasts all of 2 seconds before the pendulum swings the other way.


Wiser words have never been spoken.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WGJ: [adultland.us image 350x350]
Just get some of this out of the garage.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But I thought 4 out of 5 dentists recommended toothpaste as lube!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I imagined Marie Kondo saying the headline. She's so sexy. She gives makes my manhood sparkle with joy.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: You're too embarrassed to buy lube


You can buy 55 gal drums on Amazon.

Uh...so I've heard.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Toothpaste is a terrible choice. They should use a nice soap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, don't try Vick's.
 
denverstevens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Toothpaste is a terrible choice. They should use a nice soap.

[Fark user image 500x500]


OUCH!!!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report