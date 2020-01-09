 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   A German man died yesterday from eating a sandwich his coworker deliberately poisoned 4 years ago   (bbc.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Jury, Mercury, Life imprisonment, Court, Judge, Murder, Prison, Roman law  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 4:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, named only as Klaus O, was found guilty of attempted murder last year and sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, state prosecutor Veit Walter said a new trial could be ordered by Germany's Supreme Court now that one of the victims had lost his life, the Bild newspaper reported.

Why bother?  He's already serving life.   Since Germany doesn't have the death penalty, what are they gonna give him?   Double Secret Life Sentence?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That sandwich looks tasty. Putting it in an article about a guy poisoning sandwiches is not cool, BBC.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That sandwich looks tasty.


Don't eat it!  It's sprinkled with lead acetate and mercury. almost tasteless substances that if injested could lead to serious organ damage.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fifteen years ago a young guy in Massachusetts crashed into a parked police car and put the officer in a coma. He went to prison. Years after he got out she died, so they charged him with homicide and dragged him back into court for the same incident. We used to have a rule in America saying it wasn't homicide if the victim didn't die within a year and a day of the crime. That's mostly been abolished.
 
Cormee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dittybopper: A man, named only as Klaus O, was found guilty of attempted murder last year and sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, state prosecutor Veit Walter said a new trial could be ordered by Germany's Supreme Court now that one of the victims had lost his life, the Bild newspaper reported.

Why bother?  He's already serving life.   Since Germany doesn't have the death penalty, what are they gonna give him?   Double Secret Life Sentence?


Life doesn't necessarily mean life. In Ireland you can be out of prison after 13 years, with good behaviour, of a life sentence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Slow poison. Vending machines are full of it.

So is China, and garage sushi.

Do not have the Yangtze river eel in your local garage. Buy Canadian.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would you eat a 4 year old sandwich?  Even if it wasn't poisoned, it would probably kill you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Revenge is a dish best served stale.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Slow poison. Vending machines are full of it.

So is China, and garage sushi.

Do not have the Yangtze river eel in your local garage. Buy Canadian.


There are eels in Canada? Who woulda thought.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For a second there, I thought he ate a four year old sandwich,

Not amused:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man should have stuck with eating currywurst.

Damn, I'm hungry now.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: brantgoose: Slow poison. Vending machines are full of it.

So is China, and garage sushi.

Do not have the Yangtze river eel in your local garage. Buy Canadian.

There are eels in Canada? Who woulda thought.


Hovercraft...
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report