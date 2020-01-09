 Skip to content
(NPR)   How to quit your job like the winner you are. And no, "rubbing your bare crotch on your boss' drapes and leaving an upper decker in the executive washroom" isn't on the list, but I think we all know it's implied   (npr.org) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A former co-worker (and also a Farker who shall remain nameless) was passed over for a well-deserved promotion twice by our idiot boss, so he decided his talents were better utilized elsewhere..

The day before he gave his two week's notice, knowing full well they'd walk him anyway, he stashed 10 lbs of frozen chicken in two different places.

He was walked out on a Thursday before a long holiday weekend.

The following Tuesday when everyone got back to work, the entire building reeked of absolute death.

The first stash of chicken was discovered pretty quickly in a filing cabinet in one of the conference rooms.

The second batch took longer.  It was in another filing cabinet in a hallway outside of our area, and the air flow was blowing out into the entrance into the lobby, diffusing the source.  Our office didn't smell at all, either, thankfully.

After the facilities people did find it, the cabinet was so soggy with partially decomposed chicken slop, they just put the entire thing on a dolly and rolled it out to the trash compactor.

We all had a good laugh, even though the smell lingered for weeks.
 
kimwim [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to work at a company that gave 'holiday turkeys' before Christmas. And then gave us the week between Christmas and New Years Day off.
Yes. Someone left their turkey behind. We're talking 10 days at room temp.

It's been 38 years, and I can still smell the stench.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good start to the thread. This is definitely a bookmark.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An "upper decker"?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I quit. As a courtesy, I'm giving you the same amount of notice that you'd give me if I was getting fired. Meaning all of my shiat is already in my car and I'm not answering any calls. As a reminder, your only obligation to my future employers is confirming how long I worked here, and any negative references will be forwarded to a lawyer. Bye!"
 
