(The Scottish Sun)   Man has threesome with minibus and garden fence   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Fife man

tautology

/burned his lips on the exhaust pipe
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half-cocked?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nip it
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....afterwards, I found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his trousers were down.

Nae kilt? Have they forgotten how to properly shag a taxi in Fife?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's up with publishing a pic of the victim?  Dont they have laws over there?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A song about when you love a motor car
NSFW (YouTube)
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't find the patio set ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: ....afterwards, I found this:

[Fark user image image 400x247]


They do that when they have to close two lanes at once. By staggering them, merging is easier than trying to cram three lanes into one.

The US does this as well, but doesn't have the stones to admin it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: Good thing he didn't find the patio set ...
[Fark user image image 425x279]


Man, Paddy O'Table was a great drummer and horrible singer. Always rocking but always flat.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mynd you, Gøøse bites Kan be pretti nasti

/machinima
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is Weatherkiss OK?
 
