(Some New Wave Guy)   New day, but same great dive into the historical vaults of alt, post-punk, goth, etc, including The Church, The Jazz Butcher, and Pysche. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #115. Starts at 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
209 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 12:45 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
as always, i'll be shooting out the playlist live at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh man, The Jazz Butcher is a deep call back. I wish Pat Fish was more active, a real talent.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, is this a permanent shift, or will it now be bi-weekly? I'm okay with either, but if it's a shift I need to change my Outlook calendar reminder.
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Wait, is this a permanent shift, or will it now be bi-weekly? I'm okay with either, but if it's a shift I need to change my Outlook calendar reminder.


permanent. or at least it is for the next three months. college radio ftw.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: permanent. or at least it is for the next three months. college radio ftw.


Thanks for the update!
 
MNguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Care to throw some Negativland on? Or are they outside the preview?
 
MNguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perview
 
