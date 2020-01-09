 Skip to content
(KWTX Waco)   You claim my farts smell bad? That's a head-buttin'   (kwtx.com) divider line
9
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's the world coming to when you can't headbutt a biatch for complaining about your farts.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Home is where the heart is, home is where the fart is. Come let us fart in the home. There is no art in a fart. Still a fart may not be artless. Let us fart and artless fart in the home."

-Ernest Hemingway
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No wonder I left em......they kept claiming that their 💩 didn't stink...no I didn't kill em or did I????

I don't remember I was gassed......
 
SBinRR
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumbass. You're supposed to give her the Dutch oven
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Set up a program where prisoners are fed nothing but Brussel sprouts, curry, and beans.  Let them opt in, otherwise they get water and nutriloaf.  Then have them can their farts.  Then, as punishment for his crime, make this "man" wear a gas mask that pipes these farts into his nose.  For life.  Follow him around with cameras so others can watch as society shuns him and he has to live his life as the fart man.  If he chooses suicide, film it.  Let him take the easy way out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's just weird.  The usual response is to fart again, and follow up with a hearty laugh.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Christopher Ragsdale settled in for a romantic evening with his beloved.  Alas the romance was not to last.  Earlier, he'd consumed a Magnum sized bowl of chili from The Alex Jones-themed Man Hut Chili Emporium.  It brewed within his intestines, pushing them into hyper-peristalsis.  He began to stroke her luxurious strawberry blonde locks.  She heaved with contentment as they were enraptured with Kevin James' tour de force performance in "Paul Blart 3: Blart Harder".  The world fell away.  This was true happiness.  Unfortunately, the triple threat of extra onions, double cheese and pickled jalapeños now decided to make their entrance.  This love could not last.  Not this way.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you push his finger in when he asks for you to pull it the fart goes backwards and burps up into his mouth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Set up a program where prisoners are fed nothing but Brussel sprouts, curry, and beans.  Let them opt in, otherwise they get water and nutriloaf.  Then have them can their farts.  Then, as punishment for his crime, make this "man" wear a gas mask that pipes these farts into his nose.  For life.  Follow him around with cameras so others can watch as society shuns him and he has to live his life as the fart man.  If he chooses suicide, film it.  Let him take the easy way out.


They don't get "Life" for assault.  Even in Texas.
 
Report