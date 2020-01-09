 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   "Do you need helping stealing from this elderly person?" "Dammit, Alexa"   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a lot of head for so little face.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope the people he bilked out of all that money sue the fark out of him.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A very special level of Hell . . .
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah this guy's a real piece of work.  That said, why would you pay a handyman in full prior to the job being done?  That's a lot of misplaced trust for some guy who just showed up at your place one day.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Yeah this guy's a real piece of work.  That said, why would you pay a handyman in full prior to the job being done?  That's a lot of misplaced trust for some guy who just showed up at your place one day.


Sorry I was referring to the handyman scams he had pulled in the past.   This one is worse because he just stole the money outright.

Glad he was caught.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: [Fark user image 396x397]

That's a lot of head for so little face.


Wow, that's...

That's almost a living embodiment of Billy Idol's words: "Eyes without a face... Got no human grace..."
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Bannister's presence, in the victim's room, was detected by an Amazon Alexa device which alerted a family member," Walker said in a release.
The family member responded and confronted Bannister, who was still in the room"

What device exactly?  And how was it setup to alert a family member of the person in the home?
 
Samfucious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hurricane Handyman" is the name of my Scorpions and Men At Work crossover cover band.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably Echo Show and the relative used drop in. Quite a common use for checking on vulnerable relatives.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

akya: akya: Yeah this guy's a real piece of work.  That said, why would you pay a handyman in full prior to the job being done?  That's a lot of misplaced trust for some guy who just showed up at your place one day.

Sorry I was referring to the handyman scams he had pulled in the past.   This one is worse because he just stole the money outright.

Glad he was caught.


He targets elderly folks for a reason. Best bet an elderly person can do is involve their children (if possible) when they make any decisions that require paying out of money more than their basic living expenses. That would shut this crap down pretty quick.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It looks like you are trying to start a scam. Can I help you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think this guy is pretty much what Donald Trump would be if he hadn't had a rich father.
 
Report