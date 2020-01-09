 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: Mystery illness 'caused by coronavirus.'" And see, that's why you need to wash that little lime wedge before you stick it in there   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, People's Republic of China, Common cold, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Influenza, China, cause of the mystery pneumonia, Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong  
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Left Leg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lemon, you heathen !
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought it was this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I want fruitbeer, I'll drink Lienie Grapefruit Shandy.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Dos Equis boys are all over it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
terminationshok
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AKA SARS 2
 
