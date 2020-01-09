 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Good: Housing shelters for the Homeless. Great: We'll drop any pending police charges if you stay in a shelter for 30 days. Fark: "We noticed that 67 percent of people blew out the back door on the very first day"   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, Police, Homeless people, Homelessness, bridge shelters, San Diego police officers, shelter beds, new program, homeless outreach teams  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 12:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you DNRTFA, the headline is misleading. The 67% was before they changed the program to require 30 days stay to clear your record, but now it's down to 46%.

That may not sound like a huge improvement, but consider that quite a few of the homeless have problems (mental health, drugs, irrepressible wanderlust) that made them become homeless in the first place. Those people understandably may have a problem settling down.

However, for at least some of the 54% that manage to stay that long, this could be the chance to stabilize their lives enough to get back on their feet. For them, it's a godsend.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?


Also probably sobriety.
 
tokenwander [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities


Or both. Let's build both.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We noticed that 67 percent of people blew out the back door on the very first day"

Well if it's going to be that kind of party...
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?
Also probably sobriety.


And religion. Doesn't matter if it's secular, the churchers know who to go bother.

Some advocates for people experiencing homelessness have expressed a few concerns about the incentive program, noting that reserving shelter beds for people brought in by the HOT teams reduces the number available for others who want to get in. Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said people who walk away from the shelter before the 30 days are over could find that prosecutors use that information against them in court.

It's a jail and more red tape. I'd tell them to fark off too.
They can leave during the day. I'm sure there's a heavy police presence around.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?

Also probably sobriety.


It says Father Joe's Villages in the article. I don't know how the 50 beds granted to police work but the regular beds do require a basic search for weapons, drugs, and alcohol. You may not use anything in the shelter and you can leave during the day but not allowed to come back if you are messed up. Not a bad place if you just need a safe bed for a couple of days.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They get to basically spend 30 nights in a shelter where they have to follow strict rules, and for what? To nullify a fine that they probably couldn't/wouldn't pay anyway?

I know, the shelter is a warm place to stay, hopefully safe, and a good opportunity to get clean and/or find other programs that could help them. But a lot of homeless people don't really want those things at the expense of their freedom, even if it's just freedom to stay in a little camp and do drugs.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities


Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs. Our shelters are half full at any given time, and county outreach program personnel are soundly rebuffed by individuals because they would rather live off the grid, get county checks, and do drugs. Many are mentally unsound, quite of few of them due to drug abuse and cannot be forced into programs that will help them. The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it. Meanwhile, vagrants, drug addicts and parolees are crowded into tent settlements and roam my neighborhood stealing every bicycle and sellable item in sight, not to mention the house invasions and burglaries. I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So if you're a law abiding person that's homeless your shelter just put up an ad saying "welcome criminals".
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only there were some way for the reporter to get information from the 67% who left the program after one day to better understand the issue. If only...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: If only there were some way for the reporter to get information from the 67% who left the program after one day to better understand the issue. If only...


She should send a questionnaire to their houses.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you set up a system purportedly to help people, and 50% refuse that help after a tiny sample, maybe you need to rethink your system.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs


or bring your possessions, or sleep near/ protect your significant other, or resist aggressive proselytizing, or protect yourself for regulars shelter residents/ staff favorites, or bring your dog, etc etc

But tell us more about the "vagrants" you know so much about
 
ThurmanMerman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Homeless shelters can be concentrated crazy and dangerous.  On the streets, homeless people have often found ways to avoid hassle from other homeless people and be left alone.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Giant Clown Shoe: If only there were some way for the reporter to get information from the 67% who left the program after one day to better understand the issue. If only...

She should send a questionnaire to their houses.


Fark user imageView Full Size


do you know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.


Unfortunately, this.  Some people need asylums.
 
Harlee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities


So... all homeless people are crazy? Is tht what you are saying?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: . I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrBallou: If you DNRTFA, the headline is misleading. The 67% was before they changed the program to require 30 days stay to clear your record, but now it's down to 46%.

That may not sound like a huge improvement, but consider that quite a few of the homeless have problems (mental health, drugs, irrepressible wanderlust) that made them become homeless in the first place. Those people understandably may have a problem settling down.

However, for at least some of the 54% that manage to stay that long, this could be the chance to stabilize their lives enough to get back on their feet. For them, it's a godsend.


wat.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

So... all homeless people are crazy? Is tht what you are saying?


I believe so

They also seem to be saying they can tell when a crime is committed by a homeless person rather than a bicycle thief who lives in a shiatty apartment.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs. Our shelters are half full at any given time, and county outreach program personnel are soundly rebuffed by individuals because they would rather live off the grid, get county checks, and do drugs. Many are mentally unsound, quite of few of them due to drug abuse and cannot be forced into programs that will help them. The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it. Meanwhile, vagrants, drug addicts and parolees are crowded into tent settlements and roam my neighborhood stealing every bicycle and sellable item in sight, not to mention the house invasions and burglaries. I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.


Sounds like you live in Portland.
 
Harlee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?
Also probably sobriety.

And religion. Doesn't matter if it's secular, the churchers know who to go bother.

Some advocates for people experiencing homelessness have expressed a few concerns about the incentive program, noting that reserving shelter beds for people brought in by the HOT teams reduces the number available for others who want to get in. Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said people who walk away from the shelter before the 30 days are over could find that prosecutors use that information against them in court.

It's a jail and more red tape. I'd tell them to fark off too.
They can leave during the day. I'm sure there's a heavy police presence around.


Not yet. Baby steps. Soon enough there will be Camps.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harlee: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

So... all homeless people are crazy? Is tht what you are saying?


The long term homeless are generally homeless because of substance abuse issues, mental illness, or some combination of both.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1: Commit a bunch of murders
2: Stay in homeless shelter for 30 days
3: Profit

Finally filled in that 2 spot
 
Harlee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?

Also probably sobriety.

It says Father Joe's Villages in the article. I don't know how the 50 beds granted to police work but the regular beds do require a basic search for weapons, drugs, and alcohol. You may not use anything in the shelter and you can leave during the day but not allowed to come back if you are messed up. Not a bad place if you just need a safe bed for a couple of days.


Most shelters are not safe. Robbery and rape are common.
 
Harlee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They get to basically spend 30 nights in a shelter where they have to follow strict rules, and for what? To nullify a fine that they probably couldn't/wouldn't pay anyway?

I know, the shelter is a warm place to stay, hopefully safe, and a good opportunity to get clean and/or find other programs that could help them. But a lot of homeless people don't really want those things at the expense of their freedom, even if it's just freedom to stay in a little camp and do drugs.


Ever been homeless? No? Then STFU and stop being stupid.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Breaker Breaker: . I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.

[Fark user image image 325x294]


No, it's TRUE. He also made 1 dollar too much for Obamacare.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gadian: KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.

Unfortunately, this.  Some people need asylums.


Here in NY we've experienced both sides of this problem.

You'll always encounter some homeless person who's elevator doesn't hit the top floor.  Sadly, the problem exists due in part to the state's lack of oversight of involuntary mental health facilities decades back.

IIRC Geraldo Rivera did an expose about the conditions some mental health patients were left to; disgusting was not strong enough a term to describe what some orderlies did or did not do in those facilities.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?

Also probably sobriety.

It says Father Joe's Villages in the article. I don't know how the 50 beds granted to police work but the regular beds do require a basic search for weapons, drugs, and alcohol. You may not use anything in the shelter and you can leave during the day but not allowed to come back if you are messed up. Not a bad place if you just need a safe bed for a couple of days.


Do they differentiate between had a few and shiat faced?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: gadian: KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.

Unfortunately, this.  Some people need asylums.

Here in NY we've experienced both sides of this problem.

You'll always encounter some homeless person who's elevator doesn't hit the top floor.  Sadly, the problem exists due in part to the state's lack of oversight of involuntary mental health facilities decades back.

IIRC Geraldo Rivera did an expose about the conditions some mental health patients were left to; disgusting was not strong enough a term to describe what some orderlies did or did not do in those facilities.


Better or worse than living on the streets, though?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They get to basically spend 30 nights in a shelter where they have to follow strict rules, and for what? To nullify a fine that they probably couldn't/wouldn't pay anyway?

I know, the shelter is a warm place to stay, hopefully safe, and a good opportunity to get clean and/or find other programs that could help them. But a lot of homeless people don't really want those things at the expense of their freedom, even if it's just freedom to stay in a little camp and do drugs.


I don't know why we don't bulid places people can slowly detox/drink--dope less but in moderation. With AA and NA meetings but no zero tolerance, instead no knocking off.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.


I'd support that but we don't know how to do that and not be jerks.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Humble Pie-30 Days In The Hole
Youtube sdXjm8pZMws
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.


For the more severe cases sure, I agree with you.  We also need to redefine the clear threat to yourself or others to include harm that one does to themselves through neglect or just an inability to manage their general welfare.  Not all homeless people are mentally ill, and it wouldn't fix everything, but if someone's poor mental health is causing them to not be able to find stable income or stable shelter, how is that not their mental illness causing them to be a threat to themselves?
 
Vansthing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harlee: Vansthing: Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?

Also probably sobriety.

It says Father Joe's Villages in the article. I don't know how the 50 beds granted to police work but the regular beds do require a basic search for weapons, drugs, and alcohol. You may not use anything in the shelter and you can leave during the day but not allowed to come back if you are messed up. Not a bad place if you just need a safe bed for a couple of days.

Most shelters are not safe. Robbery and rape are common.


I don't know about most shelters, I do know about Father Joe's, stayed a few days awhile ago and have volunteered since. I had nothing to steal and am a decent sized guy so my experiences may be vastly different than others. I HOPE you are not speaking from personal experience but fear you may. Hopefully things have changed and become better for you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs. Our shelters are half full at any given time, and county outreach program personnel are soundly rebuffed by individuals because they would rather live off the grid, get county checks, and do drugs. Many are mentally unsound, quite of few of them due to drug abuse and cannot be forced into programs that will help them. The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it. Meanwhile, vagrants, drug addicts and parolees are crowded into tent settlements and roam my neighborhood stealing every bicycle and sellable item in sight, not to mention the house invasions and burglaries. I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.


You do know plenty of people are functioning addicts. I don't know why we have a zero tolerance mind set in a world full of functioning addicts being advertised to and merchandising to  as a whole part of our culture.  Budweiser. Marlboro. Much?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The San Diego Housing commission runs the city's homeless shelters, including the bridge shelters from TFA.  Priorities are safety, access to programs, and quality of life.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marksrevenge: They get to basically spend 30 nights in a shelter where they have to follow strict rules, and for what? To nullify a fine that they probably couldn't/wouldn't pay anyway?

I know, the shelter is a warm place to stay, hopefully safe, and a good opportunity to get clean and/or find other programs that could help them. But a lot of homeless people don't really want those things at the expense of their freedom, even if it's just freedom to stay in a little camp and do drugs.

I don't know why we don't bulid places people can slowly detox/drink--dope less but in moderation. With AA and NA meetings but no zero tolerance, instead no knocking off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it.


What would you like to do about it?
You either leave them alone, or you force them into your camps where you can get a little money for their presence. They might be wacko, on drugs, and dirty, but even homeless people know when they're being condescended to. They know that nobody helps them unless they're being paid for being a pain in the ass to the homeless. (The churches and stuff that help out don't receive funds from anywhere. The homeless prefer them, even with the preaching. Because nobody is forcing them.)

I spent some time on the streets. I was drunk and there was no way I was going to a shelter. Once you confine somebody and try to make them conform to certain things, they know they're being used. They have nothing, but somebody is still trying to make a buck off of them.

We can't even leave the worthless farks alone, somebody has to come in and start a Program to Help, even though it's never anything more than jobs for middle managers to come in and shame the homeless some more. Lots of those jobs--after all, we need to feel good about how we treat these dregs of society. Just look at all those services! Four people actually get help, but fark, there's an entire program here, fully staffed. The problem must be solved.

I'll die in an alley before I let anyone else use me for anything, especially our society's worthless ,band-aid, hypocritical, do-gooder shaming programs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: If only there were some way for the reporter to get information from the 67% who left the program after one day to better understand the issue. If only...


Rules too strict. Or too many pedos. Or unfriendly staff. And when I mean rules too strict, I don't mean just the no drink no dope rule. Lot places like this have hours rules. In like by X. Out by Y. No this or that during B to D hours. These places always find a way to be obtuse.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: somebody has to come in and start a Program to Help, even though it's never anything more than jobs for middle managers to come in and shame the homeless some more. Lots of those jobs--after all, we need to feel good about how we treat these dregs of society. Just look at all those services! Four people actually get help, but fark, there's an entire program here, fully staffed. The problem must be solved.


100% cosign

perfect
 
Vansthing
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Vansthing: Markoff_Cheney: croesius: I'm guessing it's a Police run shelter with strict rules on searches and personal items?

Also probably sobriety.

It says Father Joe's Villages in the article. I don't know how the 50 beds granted to police work but the regular beds do require a basic search for weapons, drugs, and alcohol. You may not use anything in the shelter and you can leave during the day but not allowed to come back if you are messed up. Not a bad place if you just need a safe bed for a couple of days.

Do they differentiate between had a few and shiat faced?


I didn't push the issue, they said "don't get messed up" so I stayed sober during my stay but a couple of guys did smell of weed and booze but were not belligerent and just went to sleep on their cots. YMMV
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities
Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.
I'd support that but we don't know how to do that and not be jerks.


They're called state mental hospitals. I dont know about where you are, but my state has one mental hospital with about 70 beds. The only thing they use it for is to stabilize the worse cases, who might hurt themselves or others. Then they're turned back loose.

The only people who stay in mental hospitals are those who don't even know who they are anymore. The rest of them get doped up and discharged.
It is a system rife for abuse, and I prefer that the nutcases stay on the streets if they choose. They're happier and they're free. Most of them are not criminals, anymore than anyone else. They get a disability check, the state helps them with a place to stay, and there's some services, but nobody is tracking them. They're still free to do most things if they're capable.

Yes, I'm very sorry that homeless nutcase looked at you. I know it was distressing. Now fark off. You never had a problem worse than what the person carries around every single day in their own heads.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Rwa2play: gadian: KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities

Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.

Unfortunately, this.  Some people need asylums.

Here in NY we've experienced both sides of this problem.

You'll always encounter some homeless person who's elevator doesn't hit the top floor.  Sadly, the problem exists due in part to the state's lack of oversight of involuntary mental health facilities decades back.

IIRC Geraldo Rivera did an expose about the conditions some mental health patients were left to; disgusting was not strong enough a term to describe what some orderlies did or did not do in those facilities.

Better or worse than living on the streets, though?


Nope.
 
Harlee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs. Our shelters are half full at any given time, and county outreach program personnel are soundly rebuffed by individuals because they would rather live off the grid, get county checks, and do drugs. Many are mentally unsound, quite of few of them due to drug abuse and cannot be forced into programs that will help them. The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it. Meanwhile, vagrants, drug addicts and parolees are crowded into tent settlements and roam my neighborhood stealing every bicycle and sellable item in sight, not to mention the house invasions and burglaries. I have little or no sympathy any more. I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.


SO much Stupid in this paragraph. It is hard to know where to start.


>>>>Living surrounded a large population of vagrants in a county seat, I can tell you the majority of the people are "homeless"  by choice, and choose not stay in a shelter because they cannot be drunk or do drugs.

Ever been homeless? Then may I suggest that you don't know what the fark you are talking about? My educated guess (yes, I've been homeless) is that the drug and alcohol use rate is approximately 200% of the non-homeless rate. Drugs and alchohol become the preferred choice over lieing down on a railroad track.

>>>>Our shelters are half full at any given time, and county outreach program personnel are soundly rebuffed by individuals because they would rather live off the grid, get county checks, and do drugs.

Most shelters are deathtraps. Rape (male and female), robbery, and assault are common. In some cases, these acts are committed by shelter personnel. Other shelters demand a psychological cost: you have to agree to be brainwashed by whatever Christian sub-cult is running the shelter. Most homeless people I have met, talked to, and commiserated with think they are safer on the street.

Here in Stanton we have small camps of homeless that congregate nightly near several banks. Why? 24/7 security cameras. When my wife and I were homeless in Tustin, many homeless literally slept near the back doors of the police station.

Also: I note that "county checks" (here in OC it is a munificent $50 per month) are generally in the form of debit card credits. Also, whatever mode of payment, they are available whether you are on the street or in a shelter. So your point there is a snide little (ZOMG teh Poors are getting mah tax mmoney!) non sequitur. fark you.

>>>>>Many are mentally unsound, quite of few of them due to drug abuse and cannot be forced into programs that will help them.

This is the one of two things that you said that is true. Congratulations. You get a cookie.

>>>>>>The county government and police are too afraid of the ACLU to do anything about it.

Bullshiat. Time 10^560. Give me citations. Multiple citations required because you stupidly generalized. So you had damn well better be able to come up with at least a dozen instances.

>>>>>>Meanwhile, vagrants, drug addicts and parolees are crowded into tent settlements and roam my neighborhood stealing every bicycle and sellable item in sight, not to mention the house invasions and burglaries.

Also true. Here in Stanton they steal welcome mats from in front of apartment doors. They sleep on them. Have another cookie.

>>>>>>>I have little or no sympathy any more.

LOL, I seriously doubt that you have ever had sympathy for them. But please, continue virtue signaling; its amusing.

>>>>>>>>I can't walk to the store without being harassed by someone stoned out of their minds.

Hasty generalization much? You are a real piece of work there, Cletus.

I actually mean this in a benevolent manner: I sincerely hope that everything in your financial life goes pear-shaped for you, and that you lose everything you own and find yourself on the street with the clothes on your back. It's a potential learning experience. If you have the intelligence and the self-awareness to question your assumptions and your lack of empathy you may actually end up being a better person for it. And that, son, is of incalculable value.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: waxbeans: KidKorporate: cameroncrazy1984: They don't need a homeless shelter, they need mental health facilities
Unpopular opinion:  involuntary mental health facilities.
I'd support that but we don't know how to do that and not be jerks.

They're called state mental hospitals. I dont know about where you are, but my state has one mental hospital with about 70 beds. The only thing they use it for is to stabilize the worse cases, who might hurt themselves or others. Then they're turned back loose.

The only people who stay in mental hospitals are those who don't even know who they are anymore. The rest of them get doped up and discharged.
It is a system rife for abuse, and I prefer that the nutcases stay on the streets if they choose. They're happier and they're free. Most of them are not criminals, anymore than anyone else. They get a disability check, the state helps them with a place to stay, and there's some services, but nobody is tracking them. They're still free to do most things if they're capable.

Yes, I'm very sorry that homeless nutcase looked at you. I know it was distressing. Now fark off. You never had a problem worse than what the person carries around every single day in their own heads.


LOL. I'm probably going end up in some kind of facility if I get old enough. I'm nuts and addicted. But I manage. Hopefully I'll die before I can't manage anymore.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report