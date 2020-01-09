 Skip to content
(ABC News)   UFO sightings surged to nearly 6,000 in 2019. Of course, there were a lot more people looking up at the sky, holding out a thumb, trying to find a way off this planet last year   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did the sale of drones.
 
tothekor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oilyfishhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The thumb is a sub-ether device.

Just hope it's not the Vogons.
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got all excited for a minute, but then I realized you said Vogons and not the Vortigons...  then I became sad.  Now where is my helmet...
 
amindtat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Obviously, Subby, they weren't carrying their towels.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been wanting a ride to space for a while. Sinbad makes a killer Donair I heard.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oilyfishhead: The thumb is a sub-ether device.

Just hope it's not the Vogons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*jumps up and down, waving arms*

Me!  Me!  Please take me!
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Delawhat: *jumps up and down, waving arms*

Me!  Me!  Please take me!



So be it, Human!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After all, it's every girl's dream to get approached by a man who asks, "Wanna see my spaceship?"
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
PEOPLE OF EARTH, YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Very very few of them had their towels with them at the time.  You expect to be picked up without a towel?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and yet with the ubiquity of cell phones, not a single decent picture.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So far, all of those people are still using flip phones with a thick layer of grease on the camera lens.
 
