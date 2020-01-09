 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Meghan and Harry waxworks REMOVED from Madame Tussauds' royal family display, sent to the Tower of London to be tortured and melted down in one of their wax dungeons   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince, Prince William of Wales, Monarch, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Madame Tussauds, The Sun  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 12:30 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly the petty bullsh*t they hope to get away from. And Brexit, but mostly the petty stuff.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
lol
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did Prince Andrew offer to buy the Megham Markle one?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't let the pretty accents fool you, the British, particularly their upper classes , are still racist as all hell and that's EXACTLY what this about.   Don;t forget, that at its core,the idea of "royalty" and "nobility" is founded on the idea that just because of who their parents are, some people are BORN better than you, and entitled to special rights and privileges simple because of their "bloodline"   we fought a war to do away with that shiat for a reason.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sno man: This is exactly the petty bullsh*t they hope to get away from. And Brexit, but mostly the petty stuff.


seriously,
Welcome to the States Kids!  Grab a Tesla and see the Grand Canyon!
Yee-Haa!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.


But then which jerseys would they wear? Obviously Montreal is off the table, but nobody would be happy if they wore Leafs gear.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: oldfarthenry: They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.

But then which jerseys would they wear? Obviously Montreal is off the table, but nobody would be happy if they wore Leafs gear.


Easy - this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
glendalearts.orgView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd like to melt wax on Meghan Markle
/she purty
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish them nothing but the best in their efforts to escape life as the focus of the trashy national reality show.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Trocadero: oldfarthenry: They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.

But then which jerseys would they wear? Obviously Montreal is off the table, but nobody would be happy if they wore Leafs gear.

Easy - this:
[Fark user image 600x450]


I think that'd piss of the Irish.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why be ruled by the EU when you can ruled by literal drama Queens?
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Trocadero: oldfarthenry: They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.

But then which jerseys would they wear? Obviously Montreal is off the table, but nobody would be happy if they wore Leafs gear.

Easy - this:
[Fark user image 600x450]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: oldfarthenry: They should have just 'Canuckanized' them - with toques, plaid shirts & a two-four (box of beer) at their feet.

But then which jerseys would they wear? Obviously Montreal is off the table, but nobody would be happy if they wore Leafs gear.


Have the wear Canucks jerseys, it will be a riot.
 
dywed88
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, TFA is exactly why they are doing this.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Magorn: Don't let the pretty accents fool you, the British, particularly their upper classes , are still racist as all hell and that's EXACTLY what this about.   Don;t forget, that at its core,the idea of "royalty" and "nobility" is founded on the idea that just because of who their parents are, some people are BORN better than you, and entitled to special rights and privileges simple because of their "bloodline"   we fought a war to do away with that shiat for a reason.


Yes, we did fight that war, and now families like the Kardashians have replaced them.   It seems to be human nature (at least for a large part of it).   Royalty, Dear Leaders, Celebrities....Good grief, the current occupant of the White House and his family won because he was a celebrity.

I find it tragically funny.  The British trash press and those who read it and find affirmation in it, have, in essence, driven the two out of "Little Britain", and the same press/whoever is now having the vapours, because they are leaving.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.


But enough about Henry the 8th.
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Did Prince Andrew offer to buy the Megham Markle one?


She's at least twenty years too old for him.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Harry isn't even "royal" anyway.  Everyone knows he's the product of Diana doin the dirty with some guy cause Charles was poking Camilla Porker-Bowels.

He probably wasn't allowed to join in any of their lizard-people games anyway.  If I were him I would have bailed a long time ago.
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.


I heard he got married to the widow next door.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.

If they want to support themselves then leaving the UK and moving to a country with a free trade agreement with the EU makes good sense.
 
mtrac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: Harry isn't even "royal" anyway.  Everyone knows he's the product of Diana doin the dirty with some guy cause Charles was poking Camilla Porker-Bowels.

He probably wasn't allowed to join in any of their lizard-people games anyway.  If I were him I would have bailed a long time ago.


Came here to say the same thing, though with more royal decorum. Kidding aside, I thought at one point HRH wanted a DNA test done and Charles prevented that. I'm guessing there is no love lost.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.


The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because she was gonna be an actress... and I was gonna learn to fly!...

wait, they did that already, carry on then
 
probesport
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.

The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.


And here I thought every one was a Henry.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sed
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

probesport: Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.

The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.

And here I thought every one was a Henry.


She never did have a Willie or a Sam...so there is that.
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.

The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.


Well she certainly wouldn't marry Willy or Sam
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.

The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.

And here I thought every one was a Henry.

She never did have a Willie or a Sam...so there is that.


Bugger
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

probesport: Dewey Fidalgo: probesport: This text is now purple: Wolf892: Ha ha, decades of the Royal family all washed away because the boys married catty biatches that can't get along and dragged their husbands into it.

But enough about Henry the 8th.

I heard he got married to the widow next door.

The last one, Catherine Parr, was the widow next door.  Twice, two previous husbands dying on her.   After Henry (her third husband) died, she married a Seymour (uncle of Edward, the new child king).  So he had been Edward's step-mother and was now his aunt.  She died in childbirth at 36.

And here I thought every one was a Henry.


'Enry!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report