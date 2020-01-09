 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man calls the cops to report a stolen cheeseburger. Hamburglar wanted for questioning
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The officer noted in the report that Byars was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of the incident

I'm shocked that alcohol may have been a factor.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sleep lack: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When cornered by police, the suspect was quoted as saying "ROBBLE ROBBLE, MUTHATF*CKERS!"
Three small associates with long, pastel-colored hair - known only as the "Fry Guys" - are still at large.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This story makes me grimace.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's living in the USA
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: The officer noted in the report that Byars was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of the incident

I'm shocked that alcohol may have been a factor.


I'm also shocked.

Intending to eat an hours-old gas station cheeseburger off a motel nightstand doesn't sound like something an intoxicated person would do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: The officer noted in the report that Byars was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of the incident

I'm shocked that alcohol may have been a factor.


That or Florida, and it wasn't Florida.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was another person sleeping in the room at the time. That individual spoke to police but claimed that they did not touch the cheeseburger.
"Man, I got these cheeseburgers, man."
 
adj_m
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This has happened to me so many times. I get really high and eat one of the two cheeseburgers, then something something, all of a sudden the second cheeseburger is gone.

I'm on to you, mysterious cheeseburger thief.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stolen cheeseburger?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I would gladly pay you Tuesday."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Troutt Hotel?
Story sounds a little
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was probably just a nuthing berder.

People are so unfair to rich white ostensibly "Kristian" males. The Universe is not just cold, empty, and uncaring, it is actively mean to Donald Jerky Face Trump. Mind you, he is a black hole of vanity, greed and self-love, so it is his fault if his world sucks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Speaking of burgers, why are people making so much fuss about vegetable paddies patties when we have had vegetarian burgers made of tofu for, like, the last thirty years? Lentils? Beet root? oats? You can make anything taste like Texturized Vegetable Protein if you make it taste like nothing.

Beef too expensive to be profitable? Good. There goes global warming to save the profits of those who created global warming in the first place: a handful of giant Agro-Industrial corporations based on fossil water, fossil fuel and fossilized ideas and political values.

Bullshiat all tastes alike:  like Donald Trump's fat ass.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I believe Troutt is a German name. I have some in my family tree somewhere, mostly the US South I think and bits of my home province perhaps.
 
