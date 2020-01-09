 Skip to content
Dead body found in U-Haul was so well wrapped in plastic and cardboard that police cannot identify victim's gender. Investigation underway to determine cause of death
45
posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 1:35 PM



dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


"!niaga tihs siht toN "
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: "Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.


It gets even better, "Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide."
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should've followed instructions and not made any large purchase right after the big heist.  I mean who buys their wife a fur coat or a new pink cadillac after pulling off a big job?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.


pink or blue body bag?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two and a Half Men and a Truck"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't want to pay funeral and burial costs, just throw granny off a bridge. Seems like a lot if trouble to fake an ID, rent a truck, etc.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-Haul, U-Abandon, U-Getthehelloutoftown.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: dodecahedron: "Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.

It gets even better, "Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide."


It's not unheard of for someone to die from misadventure and another person want to keep that dead body hidden for various reasons...whether it's social security fraud, drug related issues, etc.

What I'm saying is: It's not necessarily murder, but it _is_ necessarily both criminal and disgusting.

Ever been in a U Haul or other storage truck in a warm climate for any period of time? :P
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: dodecahedron: "Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.

It gets even better, "Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide."


Well there's a good chance of a homicide, but not necessarily. Dude could have died of an OD or old age, and someone wanted to haul the body away but gave up to go shoot more heroin instead. Or got arrested for something else and the rental truck got left behind.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, Kevin Costner went to Cal State Fullerton, could be an old body.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Premium wrapped is more Mayflower than Uhaul.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicChicken: stevenboof: dodecahedron: "Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.

It gets even better, "Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide."

It's not unheard of for someone to die from misadventure and another person want to keep that dead body hidden for various reasons...whether it's social security fraud, drug related issues, etc.

What I'm saying is: It's not necessarily murder, but it _is_ necessarily both criminal and disgusting.

Ever been in a U Haul or other storage truck in a warm climate for any period of time? :P


nytmare: stevenboof: dodecahedron: "Police are calling this a suspicious death," says Ric Romero.

It gets even better, "Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide."

Well there's a good chance of a homicide, but not necessarily. Dude could have died of an OD or old age, and someone wanted to haul the body away but gave up to go shoot more heroin instead. Or got arrested for something else and the rental truck got left behind.


I stand corrected.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
that sounds TIGHT, andi have to pay extra for that...


saran wrap, the only clothing your wife needs to greet you at the door with...(       .       )     (       .       )


a fart is just a bubble...with saran wrap underwear....
 
orbister
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.


Sex reveal. Who knows what gender the deceased identified as?
 
probesport
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orbister: Rev. Skarekroe: I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.

Sex reveal. Who knows what gender the deceased identified as?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Huh. If my grandfather were still alive, police might have wanted to question him. He was capable of taking any parcel he mailed and turning it into a sarcophagus of packing tape and brown paper that would thwart even the most valiant attempt to open the package. We're not even talking about one impenetrable shell of clear tape - we're talking a Russian nesting doll of packaging material layers.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

probesport: [miro.medium.com image 850x830]


She looks terrified.

"If he runs out of sandwiches, the beatings begin"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police are calling this a suspicious death.

Gee ya think.
 
ocendot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image 745x314]


Thank you. It took entirely too long to get to this reference.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.


Like what? The coffin opens at the funeral and colored balloons cheerily float out?
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't determine the gender...have they tried unwrapping it?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Huh. If my grandfather were still alive, police might have wanted to question him. He was capable of taking any parcel he mailed and turning it into a sarcophagus of packing tape and brown paper that would thwart even the most valiant attempt to open the package. We're not even talking about one impenetrable shell of clear tape - we're talking a Russian nesting doll of packaging material layers.


Your grandfather was friends with my great-aunt.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Rev. Skarekroe: I hope they do an elaborate gender reveal when they figure it out.

Like what? The coffin opens at the funeral and colored balloons cheerily float out?


My will now contains a new entry.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet it's Epstein.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh my god, they killed Roy Orbison! You bastards!

https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/xd​4​g7w/wrapping-roy-orbison-in-clingfilm-​and-more-
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm surprised more of you aren't moved by this. Instead you all haul off with these jokes about something so serious and sad.

Time to pack up the jokes and pay some respect.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: Can't determine the gender...have they tried unwrapping it?


At best that would reveal the victim's sex, bigot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

real_kibo: Oh my god, they killed Roy Orbison! You bastards!

https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/xd4​g7w/wrapping-roy-orbison-in-clingfilm-​and-more-


stronglang.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ocendot: Yellow Beard: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image 745x314]

Thank you. It took entirely too long to get to this reference.


You're welcome.
I bet they didn't find the gold coin.
 
smokewon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ocendot: Yellow Beard: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image 745x314]

Thank you. It took entirely too long to get to this reference.


I hate 5hose references because I don't watch TV or Netflix or whatever. Also, gis always  something from imgur or some such crap giving me almost no information as to the original source.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Stone Meadow: Can't determine the gender...have they tried unwrapping it?

At best that would reveal the victim's sex, bigot.


Great now bigot is it's own sex?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smokewon: ocendot: Yellow Beard: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image 745x314]

Thank you. It took entirely too long to get to this reference.

I hate 5hose references because I don't watch TV or Netflix or whatever. Also, gis always  something from imgur or some such crap giving me almost no information as to the original source.


It's Charlie, the body removal expert, from John Wick.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After unwrapping it, turns out it was a sex doll.
Still not sure of the sex.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

smokewon: ocendot: Yellow Beard: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image 745x314]

Thank you. It took entirely too long to get to this reference.

I hate 5hose references because I don't watch TV or Netflix or whatever. Also, gis always  something from imgur or some such crap giving me almost no information as to the original source.


You don't have any idea about pop culture and come to a website that is pretty much a recycle bin of poop culture?  How do you read any of the threads here?
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

probesport: Cthulhu Theory: Stone Meadow: Can't determine the gender...have they tried unwrapping it?

At best that would reveal the victim's sex, bigot.

Great now bigot is it's own sex?


No, it's like a modifier, like positive versus negative on someone's blood type.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, that's impressive decomposition given the timeline. So if you take a body wrap it in pallet shrink wrap and let it bake in the CA sun in an aluminum panel truck it turns into an enchilada. Who knew. Well other than maybe Jeffery Dahmer.
 
lilylivered
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Interesting positive review of the killer's wrapping effort.
 
Gleeman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Report