(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Iran says crashed Ukrainian plane was not fired on, was on fire   (abc7.com) divider line
14
90 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 1:21 PM



make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/jimsciutto/status​/​1215321722943082496

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Two U.S. officials said Thursday it was "highly likely" that..."

Lemme fix that real quick.

"Two people with no evidence who haven't been on the scene and have a vested interest in military action"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Engine fires do tend to happen when they're hit by missiles.

Just saying.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
darcsun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The better move for Iran is to fess up and point out the fact the U.S. scrambled fighter jets right after their lawful response to a U.S. terrorist attack against their military.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly the fact they won't turn over the black boxes was pretty much all the proof we needed to have that it was a missile.

We saw the exact same behaviour from the Russians when they shot down mh17 and the black box would easily confirm an engine fire of that was the case.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another great result of Trump's bullshiat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

croesius: "Two U.S. officials said Thursday it was "highly likely" that..."

Lemme fix that real quick.

"Two people with no evidence who haven't been on the scene and have a vested interest in military action"


So it was just one hell of a coincidence that there was 'mechanical failure' soon after Iranian missiles were launched on Iraq?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
no, the better move by Iran is to release the black boxes.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So they didn't fire a missile at the plane after it was already on fire after being hit by a missile?

Good to know. Such a focus on economy will assist in preventing global warming.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The two are not mutually exclusive.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe they thought that a missile would put the fire out?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xai: Honestly the fact they won't turn over the black boxes was pretty much all the proof we needed to have that it was a missile.

We saw the exact same behaviour from the Russians when they shot down mh17 and the black box would easily confirm an engine fire of that was the case.


Seeing as how they are still recovering from decades of U.S. / Boeing assaults, I wouldn't be too surprised if they were reluctant to trust their attackers with the physical evidence.
 
