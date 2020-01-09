 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Ukraine says it is investigating the possibility that a missile strike brought down their airliner as it was taking off from Tehran airport...a RUSSIAN Missile Strike. Yeah, this is about to get....messy   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Ukrainian passenger plane crash, National Transportation Safety Board, secretary of Ukraine, Ukrainian official, Russian missile strike, Iranian investigators, Tehran's international airport  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because everything so far is so crisp, clean and creased.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't be the first time.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Ukraine finally agrees to investigation something, and it's not a Biden. PRESIDENTIAL HARRASSMENT!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plane reached a max altitude of 4620 Ft above ground. That would put it well within the range of most modern MANPADS, wouldn't it? And most MANPADS are infrared, so hitting the engine would be in line with that...

/I really hope I'm wrong about all of that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't clickin no FOX
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?


This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran buys Russian missiles, no?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia :
We learned it from you America
 
It's Bensane Garrison! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?


We should definitely be asking what Joe Biden knows about this!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, the USS Vincennes has an alibi.
(It's been scrapped.)
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?


Primarily returning college students and vacationers on that flight.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Messy.  The Russians are quite skilled at downing planes where Ukraine is concerned.  At least this time the bodies and effects are subject to a year long looting by "local" not-at-all Russian special forces and their trainees.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No click for Fox "News".

This would be very logical for Russia to have done... Try to heat things up in Iran, which helps Russia, and simultaneously hurt Ukraine.
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?


Canadians.  with dirt on Clinton I guess.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?

Primarily returning college students and vacationers on that flight.


Or, if you're a conspiracy theorist, returning "college students" and "vacationers".  WINK.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's being reported in the NYT too, with an emphasis on the fact that it's more "due diligence" than assertion.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of Canadians killed.
Thanks Donald.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


This looks like a missile hit.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Wouldn't be the first time.


Nor the last.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?

We should definitely be asking what Joe Biden knows about this!

[Fark user image 720x960]


OLD MAN GIULIANI!!!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"er."  Messier
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?


A TV anchor in Cairo, the Under Secretary of Defense, a high school valedictorian in Iowa City, Bruce Banner, Stephen Strange, anyone who's a threat to Putin. Now or in the future.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?


...because it was hit with a freaking missile, and the safest place to put down is an airport?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Russia :
We learned it from you America


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_​A​ir_Lines_Flight_007
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_​A​ir_Lines_Flight_902

Come again?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "It is investigation"


Ukraine is game to you?
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conjugate the verb!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAH! I called this shiat in yesterday's thread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?


Because pilots are trained repeatedly to head to the nearest airport when trouble happens and right after takeoff, except for rare situations in very large cities, the nearest airport is the one you just took off from.

This is SO hardwired into them that Sully missed a chance to land safely at Teteboro because he started to return to LaGuardia, and by the time he realized he couldn't make LaGuardia he also couldn't make Teteboro anymore. Cases like that are rare because you normally don't have several major airports 50 miles away from a major airport except in big cities.

So, yeah, engine goes bang, first though for every single transport pilot in the world is turn around and get on the ground.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?


Did you expect them to continue with the rest of the trip?
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin no FOX


Why are you a hen?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?


Because it's the closest airport and their only chance of survival
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: "er."  Messier


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: information has surfaced on the internet about elements of a missile being found near the site of the crash

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 512x414]

[Fark user image 583x635]

This looks like a missile hit.


Don't spread uncorrobarated rumors from random assholes..

Thanks.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin no FOX


So that means nothing happened, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?


The Iranianmilitary uses a lot of proxy forces of variable quality, so if a missile brought the plane down, it's more likely incompetence and sloppiness than malintent. They were no doubt anticipating an immediate US response to the recent missile attacks on US bases, and a little panic wouldn't be unexpected.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Ukrainian official said Thursday the country is considering a Russian missile strike as one of several possible causes

Basically they're investigating all possibilities, but Russian missle. Is the most click-baityish, so that's what the headlines going to say.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it!  (Snarkily, to some friends, not on Fark.)  I wondered whether Iran's anti-aircraft gear had been supplied by Russia, referencing the last time such a thing happened to a Ukranian-related flight.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin no FOX


40 degree day: No click for Fox "News".


You're both so cute & edgy :)
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lots of clucking from chickens that have no clue. the sky is falling!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: lolmao500: [Fark user image 512x414]

[Fark user image 583x635]

This looks like a missile hit.

Don't spread uncorrobarated rumors from random assholes..

Thanks.


Ok Russian
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God's Hobo Penis: drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?

...because it was hit with a freaking missile, and the safest place to put down is an airport?


Commercial airplanes usually explode when being hit by a missile of almost any size. I could see a small bomb going off inside and pilot had to turn around.
 
Charlie Freak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: drjekel_mrhyde: So the plane was hit with a Russian missile and tried to get back to the same airport because?

Because pilots are trained repeatedly to head to the nearest airport when trouble happens and right after takeoff, except for rare situations in very large cities, the nearest airport is the one you just took off from.

This is SO hardwired into them that Sully missed a chance to land safely at Teteboro because he started to return to LaGuardia, and by the time he realized he couldn't make LaGuardia he also couldn't make Teteboro anymore. Cases like that are rare because you normally don't have several major airports 50 miles away from a major airport except in big cities.

So, yeah, engine goes bang, first though for every single transport pilot in the world is turn around and get on the ground.


Yes, runways are always preferable, and most of the time when you have at least one engine turning, it's not an issue to go back to the airport of origin. However, in certain situations, (especially when you are low altitude/energy), turning around is often deadlier than finding a spot to land ahead. Just wanted to make that clear to any aspiring pilots.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: It's Bensane Garrison!: mongbiohazard: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Damn, seems like everyone wanted to use Donny/Iran tensions to further their own interests.

Who was on the plane?

This is the question... Anyone interesting on that plane who certain powers that be would like to kill?

We should definitely be asking what Joe Biden knows about this!

[Fark user image 720x960]

OLD MAN GIULIANI!!!



Nah....  But they were traveling under assumed names, of course....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stlbluez: KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin no FOX

40 degree day: No click for Fox "News".

You're both so cute & edgy :)


Is it edgy to avoid trying to provide any revenue to a company whose policies and practices are completely abhorrent?  I don't click on fox links either, for the same reason I won't do anything that financially supports Jenny McCarthy.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: A Ukrainian official said Thursday the country is considering a Russian missile strike as one of several possible causes

Basically they're investigating all possibilities, but Russian missle. Is the most click-baityish, so that's what the headlines going to say.


Photos of the wreckage, photos of missile parts found near it, and the general profile of this crash all appear to converge to agree with the click bait headline.
Were I in Iran's position this would be a good time to allow a third party to investigate the black box. If the plane had engine trouble then the crew would likely have said as much on the internal record, if not to the control tower. If you're returning to the airport you'd certainly want them to clear a runway.

Of course, in Iran's position, I can see why they might prefer to blame Boeing while not sharing any evidence of what manufacturing or maintenance issue caused this.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Complicating issue may be that a relatively new Russian AA system may have had Russian staff operating it.
/Translation errors and communication delays can explain why the battery was still active after the shooting stopped.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Ain't clickin no FOX


This. Some sourcea submitted should be blocked outright, such as blatant propaganda units for governments and POS political parties.
 
