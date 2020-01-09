 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Woman who bought house 23 years ago knowing there was going to be a freeway next to her in the future is furious that there is so much noise from traffic now that the freeway has been completed   (abc15.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that urban development and modern society are incredibly complicated and asking someone to anticipate the state of their neighborhood two decades into the future is probably some sort of hilarious victim-blaming.

But you should have known that an unfathomable cosmic event leading to the fusion of hydrogen into heavier elements was going to happen and that you would be a consequence thereof, billions of years down the road.  You have nobody to blame but yourself.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, she got 23 good years out of the deal before it went bad. Better than most marriages.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
narrator: of course there was no video

well done failmitter
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a long day, livin' in Reseda...
There's a freeway, runnin' through the yard,
and I'm a bad boy, 'cuz I don't even miss her,
and I'm a bad boy for breakin' her heart...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
her fail was not being in a high dollar neighborhood, where mass biatching results in the state tax payers going deep pockets to appease a few condo owners by putting up massive concrete wall barriers.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm beginning to think that urban development and modern society are incredibly complicated and asking someone to anticipate the state of their neighborhood two decades into the future is probably some sort of hilarious victim-blaming.

But you should have known that an unfathomable cosmic event leading to the fusion of hydrogen into heavier elements was going to happen and that you would be a consequence thereof, billions of years down the road.  You have nobody to blame but yourself.


I lived in Phoenix in 1997 and this was really, really obviously coming.

I might have more sympathy if people didn't also do things like buy homes right next to airports that are already there, and proceed to complain about the noise.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never move close * to a highway.

* within one mile?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blackout curtains and noise canceling headphones, maybe a .22 if you want to take out a light or two.

I am kind of made here they are talking about expanding the highways here and that might gobble up some land, probably could have made a nice chunk of change if I was where they wanted to build.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA-Gagnon bought her home in 1997 when the freeway project was still a proposal and has been an outspoken critic against the $3 million dollar project ever since.

$3 million? What is that freeway extension a couple hundred feet? They just put 3 roundabouts in my area. I think the cheapest one was $32 million.
 
Bowen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
...the $3 million dollar project...

Billion? You can't fill a pothole for $3M in this country.

Also, if you have the "$" you don't need to write out "dollar."
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I bet the home isn't even insulated. I live by a busy street and the noise level went way down when I had a bunch of insulation blown into my walls. Between them and the new windows, I don't hear much road noise at all.
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Now I know what it's like to be in jail, because we have this giant wall, and I have no view."

Yeah, that's exactly what jail is like. She knows all about it.


abriggsreview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We got one of those in our town. A woman bought a small store right next to a train crossing. It's an expensive town but she got a low price on the space because of the train crossing. As soon as she opened her little antique store she started lobbying to get the town to do something about the train noise and the train blowing it's horn. She was "outraged"

At the town meeting she was told  that state law requires them to blow the horn every crossing. So she starts demanding that they elevate the track and make it an underpass so there is no crossing. She brings it up every chance she gets. Town meetings, letters to the town paper. etc.

Some people just have their head up their own ass so long they can't get it out.
 
rikerdude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She is the same as the people who decide to live next to a farm and then biatch about the smell.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesseL: Mike_LowELL: I'm beginning to think that urban development and modern society are incredibly complicated and asking someone to anticipate the state of their neighborhood two decades into the future is probably some sort of hilarious victim-blaming.

But you should have known that an unfathomable cosmic event leading to the fusion of hydrogen into heavier elements was going to happen and that you would be a consequence thereof, billions of years down the road.  You have nobody to blame but yourself.

I lived in Phoenix in 1997 and this was really, really obviously coming.

I might have more sympathy if people didn't also do things like buy homes right next to airports that are already there, and proceed to complain about the noise.


I suppose I tend to question these things since the overwhelming majority of Western society is in an apoplectic assault on reality, beecause the world fundamentally changes every eight to ten years, and that there are merely degrees to which reality can be (poorly) anticipated.

It reminds me of the story of how the Unabomber turned to violence, he tried to escape all of the change, but he walks into Sears one day and sees that the Atari VCS has upended an entire world where the most popular home game is Pong.

The man was a Pong wizard and his sense of pride and identity was taken from him.  I don't think anybody could have reasonably anticipated that we would go from hitting a digital ball with a digital paddle, to shooting space invaders from another planet, all in the course of a mere decade.

The future of the present is an incredibly complicated place, it seems, and right now, society is just trying to shoot that last alien, but he keeps moving faster and faster and goddamn, my mind is going crazy.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I confess that I was once the cause of an issue like this. I used to be the director of a medical manufacturing facility with a woefully inadequate parking lot. It was so cramped and crowded that fender benders were common. I noticed that next door to us was a grassy, vacant lot with some trees, so I looked into it and found out that it was for sale, ludicrously cheap. I contacted corporate, and after about a year of making my case, I got them to buy it and pave us a nice new parking lot. Unfortunately, on the other side of the lot were three houses had existed for decades next to a shady patch of grass. Now the houses were about two feet away from my chainlink fenced parking lot. The homeowners must have only owned the area immediately around their houses.

They were FURIOUS. I'm surprised I wasn't drive by-ed. Sorry!
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bowen: ...the $3 million dollar project...

Billion? You can't fill a pothole for $3M in this country.

Also, if you have the "$" you don't need to write out "dollar."


No, it's the Nigerian princess literary style, informing you you are to recieve USD $ 4,000,000 million dollars b'coz of tragic disappearance of Minister of Sticky Fingers in Mystery Plane Crash yadda yadda.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear Citizen,

We understand your concerns. Please watch this message from the American Road Builders' Association. It will answer all your questions. Thank you.

1950s INTERSTATE HIGHWAY PROMO FILM BY AMERICAN ROAD BUILDINGS ASSOCIATION 78014 MD
Youtube wnrqUHF5bH8
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I lived near Berkeley, CA when they put in sound walls on 80. Worked great for the people living near the freeway, but the rich folks up in the hills suddenty realized the funneling action of the walls made the noise from the freeway much more noticable. Don't know if they biatched about it or not, but the walls are still there.

Also,
"There's a black man with a black cat livin' in a black neighborhood
He's got an interstate runnin' through his front yard
You know he thinks that he's got it so good"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA-Gagnon bought her home in 1997 when the freeway project was still a proposal and has been an outspoken critic against the $3 million dollar project ever since.

$3 million? What is that freeway extension a couple hundred feet? They just put 3 roundabouts in my area. I think the cheapest one was $32 million.


That brought me up short too. I'm assuming they meant 300 million.
 
Eravior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the idiots who buy houses near the Hollywood sign and then get upset when tourists show up trying to get close to it.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When we were house hunting in Phoenix our agent showed us a really nice house in North Phoenix.  Beautiful pool, large yard with some "real" grass and a bunch of mature orange, lime, and lemon fruit trees.  The cost was quite low considering all the amenities.  I peeked over the back fence and realized that it overlooked the planned 51 extension.  I stopped the house tour short and told the realtor that I didn't want a place next to a future freeway.  He got angry and snippy with us complaining that we were passing on a great deal.

We got a new realtor the next day and soon bought a beautiful place further north.

//sold our place in 2002 to move back east
//three years later, our place sold again for almost twice what we paid, dammit.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA-Gagnon bought her home in 1997 when the freeway project was still a proposal and has been an outspoken critic against the $3 million dollar project ever since.

$3 million? What is that freeway extension a couple hundred feet? They just put 3 roundabouts in my area. I think the cheapest one was $32 million.



Cost
$1.837 billion (YOE, not including financing costs)
Funding Sources
Federal funds - $493.8 million
State Highway User Revenue Fund (state fuel taxes, vehicle license taxes, registration fees, and other sources) Bonds - $205.9 million
Regional Area Road Fund (1/2-cent sales tax) - $702.4 million
Regional Area Road Fund Bonds - $435.3 million
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: "Now I know what it's like to be in jail, because we have this giant wall, and I have no view."

Yeah, that's exactly what jail is like. She knows all about it.


[abriggsreview.files.wordpress.com image 600x375]


I used to work at a country club in high school. a woman once had a ring stolen from her locker (it was worth about 10k) and the first thing she said to the cop was "now I know what it's like to be raped" I give the cop credit for not laughing in her face, because you could tell he wanted to.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Never move close * to a highway.

* within one mile?


I live within half a mile of a US Highway (Not interstate), though it's only two lanes at that point (But, pretty damn busy). It's the rail line next to the highway that I hear more often.

/Not complaining
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: We got one of those in our town. A woman bought a small store right next to a train crossing. It's an expensive town but she got a low price on the space because of the train crossing. As soon as she opened her little antique store she started lobbying to get the town to do something about the train noise and the train blowing it's horn. She was "outraged"

At the town meeting she was told  that state law requires them to blow the horn every crossing. So she starts demanding that they elevate the track and make it an underpass so there is no crossing. She brings it up every chance she gets. Town meetings, letters to the town paper. etc.

Some people just have their head up their own ass so long they can't get it out.


Here's the thing with that.  Sure they're required to blow their horn.  As a reasonable person, what do you think that means?  I guarantee you that what you think that means isn't even close to what they actually do.  They lay on that horn for a good 30 seconds before and after they hit the crossing.  It's obnoxious and completely unnecessary.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: We got one of those in our town. A woman bought a small store right next to a train crossing. It's an expensive town but she got a low price on the space because of the train crossing. As soon as she opened her little antique store she started lobbying to get the town to do something about the train noise and the train blowing it's horn. She was "outraged"

At the town meeting she was told  that state law requires them to blow the horn every crossing. So she starts demanding that they elevate the track and make it an underpass so there is no crossing. She brings it up every chance she gets. Town meetings, letters to the town paper. etc.

Some people just have their head up their own ass so long they can't get it out.


There's a train crossing the next street over from my house and they blow their horn as they go by, even in the wee hours. It became background noise to me after a month

/One night at 3am, train engineer did "Shave and a haircut, two bits"
//Gave me a chuckle
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Buy cheap house, get cheap prizes.

Buy some blackout shades and a white noise machine.  Shiet, anymore I can sleep through a hurricane...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BANANA
UBONEN
ISTYAY
LOHWRB
DLIH O
.UNE D
.TGR Y
.E E
.L
.Y

/wow that took forever to do
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: SpectroBoy: We got one of those in our town. A woman bought a small store right next to a train crossing. It's an expensive town but she got a low price on the space because of the train crossing. As soon as she opened her little antique store she started lobbying to get the town to do something about the train noise and the train blowing it's horn. She was "outraged"

At the town meeting she was told  that state law requires them to blow the horn every crossing. So she starts demanding that they elevate the track and make it an underpass so there is no crossing. She brings it up every chance she gets. Town meetings, letters to the town paper. etc.

Some people just have their head up their own ass so long they can't get it out.

There's a train crossing the next street over from my house and they blow their horn as they go by, even in the wee hours. It became background noise to me after a month

/One night at 3am, train engineer did "Shave and a haircut, two bits"
//Gave me a chuckle


I actually lived in the hills near Berkeley(After living in the flats) and even though the freeway noise was a bit more noticeable, the train horns were unbelievable! from Emeryville to Richmond, those freight trains would essentially stay on the horn for about 5 miles. I never did get used to it, but it didn't drive me nuts either.
Moved to Marin county and they put in a commuter rail. Ever damn town fought against train horns. Just a few weeks ago an old man was hit and killed by a train at a crossing. Can't say it's because no horn, but...
 
darcsun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live in Phoenix and could care less about these snowflakes. They knew the freeway was coming.

Also... the I10 is in my backyard. I mean, right behind my alley is the wall for the freeway. They rubber coat freeways out here, so it's fairly quite actually. Also, it's a good place to practice my golf swing on.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live less than a mile from this freeway and I notice nothing but somewhat lighter traffic on the local streets since the freeway opened last month. From what I understand they're waiting for some back ordered light shields to be installed to eliminate some of the glare affecting the closer properties. Can't vouch for the noise complaints, but I really don't believe it could be any worse than the sound coming from the major surface streets surrounding the neighborhood.

We knew this freeway was planned 34 years ago when we built our house, that's why we chose to live at the other end of the development. I only wish it was built sooner, it would have saved me countless hours commuting to work.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BANANA
UBONEN
ISTYAY
LOHWRB
DLIH O
.UNE D
.TGR Y
.E E
.L
.Y

/wow that took forever to do


"Banana ubonen" is sound advice and isn't repeated nearly often enough.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't look for sympathy in China.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This sounds just like Virginia Beach. Newcomers who bought homes near Oceana Naval Base (which has been there since the 1950s) biatch and moan when they find out that jets head in and out early in the morning - so they want the Navy to just not do that because ...

/I Love Jet Noise
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ALFER69: Yellow Beard: FTA-Gagnon bought her home in 1997 when the freeway project was still a proposal and has been an outspoken critic against the $3 million dollar project ever since.

$3 million? What is that freeway extension a couple hundred feet? They just put 3 roundabouts in my area. I think the cheapest one was $32 million.


Cost
$1.837 billion (YOE, not including financing costs)
Funding Sources
Federal funds - $493.8 million
State Highway User Revenue Fund (state fuel taxes, vehicle license taxes, registration fees, and other sources) Bonds - $205.9 million
Regional Area Road Fund (1/2-cent sales tax) - $702.4 million
Regional Area Road Fund Bonds - $435.3 million


That makes a lot more sense
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Geotpf: BANANA
UBONEN
ISTYAY
LOHWRB
DLIH O
.UNE D
.TGR Y
.E E
.L
.Y

/wow that took forever to do

"Banana ubonen" is sound advice and isn't repeated nearly often enough.


I'm going to use that instead of "lorem ipsum dolor"
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Never move close * to a highway.

* within one mile?


I live about 300 feet from highway 255 here in St. Louis (though i am on the backside of the building).

It became white noise after a day or two.

\The weekly visits from the local PD/EMS to the neighboring complex to respond to domestics/OD's is much more annoying.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: We got one of those in our town. A woman bought a small store right next to a train crossing. It's an expensive town but she got a low price on the space because of the train crossing. As soon as she opened her little antique store she started lobbying to get the town to do something about the train noise and the train blowing it's horn. She was "outraged"

At the town meeting she was told  that state law requires them to blow the horn every crossing. So she starts demanding that they elevate the track and make it an underpass so there is no crossing. She brings it up every chance she gets. Town meetings, letters to the town paper. etc.

Some people just have their head up their own ass so long they can't get it out.

Here's the thing with that.  Sure they're required to blow their horn.  As a reasonable person, what do you think that means?  I guarantee you that what you think that means isn't even close to what they actually do.  They lay on that horn for a good 30 seconds before and after they hit the crossing.  It's obnoxious and completely unnecessary.


I know exactly what they do, in excruciating detail thanks to these meetings. They are required to blow it three times with a minimum duration for each blast. The trains here tend to cut the curation slightly short, but if they go too short they are in trouble. It's their job to follow this rule.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for people who use the phrase, "forever home" in reference to the place they've chosen to live, thinking that the world should stop once the papers are signed.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Gagnon bought her home in 1997 when the freeway project was still a proposal and has been an outspoken critic against the $3 million dollar project ever since."

Fark you, Gagnon.  You got lucky having two decades without a freeway.  You knew what was coming and bought anyway.  I'll bet you even used that proposed freeway project to drive down the purchase price.  Then you ignored soooo many opportunities to cash out.  You should have sold that place in the early aughts and you would have banked some serious profit.

And what kind of freeway project costs $3,000,000?
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Now I know what it's like to be in jail, because we have this giant wall, and I have no view."

Because in prison you can just leave if you don't like it.

"I sleep with cotton balls or earplugs in my ears which lessens the noise a little bit, but you can still hear it," she said.

Someone needs to introduce this woman to modern hearing protection.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Best solution, of course, is don't live in Arizona.

Since she already made that mistake, a single $300 trip to Target for blackout curtains would fix the issue, or she could pay to insulate her home properly and probably make back that investment through reduced electrical bills in a decade.

More broadly, people need to accept that their control of their environment stops at the property line.
 
