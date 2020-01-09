 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so let's all show our support by finding some obscure laws to break. Drew last seen heading towards Main Street Lexington with an ice cream cone in his back pocket   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
    National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day  
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

[Fark user image image 425x570]


$500 says he's transporting a brick or two
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops can take the day off.  I'm sure their union can get them a paid day off.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just avoid oysters, there are over 20+ felonies you can commit.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to blow the weed smoke directly in the cops face.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: croesius: Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

[Fark user image image 425x570]

$500 says he's transporting a brick or two


Or it's some teenager being ironic in an Alanis way.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew last seen heading towards Main Street Lexington with an ice cream cone in his back pocket

Pretty sure you get shot for that one if you aren't white.

/also everything else, including complying
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a picture of it his "ice cream cone".
 
Aidan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.


Kinder Eggs. Deliciously illegal.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.


I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got dibs on "mopery".
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Fabric_Man: croesius: Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

[Fark user image image 425x570]

$500 says he's transporting a brick or two

Or it's some teenager being ironic in an Alanis way.


So it's like rain on your wedding day?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

Aidan: Kinder Eggs. Deliciously illegal.

Also, fireworks, at least around here.

Man, America is second to none at keeping dangerous products out of the hands of consumers out of concern for public safety.  I swear, absolutely nothing gets past them.  Hurrah for Congress!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

[Fark user image image 425x570]


Generally I tend to avoid interacting with most police (we do have one in the extended family), but I'd happily buy a beer or three for the one that gave that guy a ticket for 'obstructed viewing area' or whatever it's called in TN
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: croesius: Naah, I think this upstanding intellectual is celebrating enough for all of us:

[Fark user image image 425x570]

$500 says he's transporting a brick or two


Bricks are great things, but you will need more than one or two if you're going to complete the walkway in your yard. One or two bricks by themselves sis pretty useless, unless you were at a protect and you wanted to show the man who's boss!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Everybody Needs Somebody to Love Scene (6/9) | Movieclips
Youtube EHV0zs0kVGg
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I accepted an emolument
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"No, I don't hate them.  But I seem to feel better when they're not around."
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I appreciate the commitment law enforcement has to transparency and accountability.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The"ice cream cone in the back pocket" was a real law. It was so one couldn't say "But officer, the horse just followed me home."
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

ok ok I cant's fap to Danny DeVito either.
Here:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

I appreciate **** ****** ******ing ******* up my *********
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada


Last time I was at Wegman's they were selling them at checkout, when did they become illegal?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

apathy2673:
ok ok I cant's fap to Danny DeVito either.
Here:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 468x728]
I appreciate **** ****** ******ing ******* up my *********


Not really my cup of tea, mate.

img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size



Ahhh better.
 
Aidan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: Mega Steve: dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada

Last time I was at Wegman's they were selling them at checkout, when did they become illegal?


Those are specifically formulated to not kill Americans.

/Yes, really
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldJames: Mega Steve: dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada

Last time I was at Wegman's they were selling them at checkout, when did they become illegal?


The Canadian kind have little toys inside, so they're banned in the US
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aidan: OldJames: Mega Steve: dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada

Last time I was at Wegman's they were selling them at checkout, when did they become illegal?

Those are specifically formulated to not kill Americans.

/Yes, really


Yeah, the toys inside are total rubbish for U.S. sales

So, of course my kids love them.
 
Aidan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: OldJames: Mega Steve: dragonchild: Time to start up that lawn dart smuggling operation again.

I hear there's big bucks to be made if you can sneak Kinder eggs in from Canada

Last time I was at Wegman's they were selling them at checkout, when did they become illegal?

The Canadian kind have little toys inside, so they're banned in the US


He's probably talking about Kinder "Joy" eggs, which are permitted in the US.
 
