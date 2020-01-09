 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1493, Christopher Columbus mistook manatees for mermaids, proving that if you stick a bunch of guys on a cramped little boat for too long, they'll get the hots for anything   (history.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhh the huge manatee
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's what the cabin boys were for.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how different sailing history fromthe 1400-1700's would have been if they had just had Playboy's.

Probably fewer mutinies and raping of indigenous people.

/There still would have been rapes, but maybe fewer.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How do we know it was "this day in 1493?" I was under the impression that calendars changed due to inaccuracies.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walder_Frey: How do we know it was "this day in 1493?" I was under the impression that calendars changed due to inaccuracies.


"Well, that's just nit-picky, isn't it".
 
gojirast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And that's how the Manatees got ALL the STDs.
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you were rich enough to have glasses in the 1400s, you probably had to go get them out of your sea trunk and take them out of the pouch and hold them up to your face before you squinted at a passing manatee.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

probesport: [i1.wp.com image 401x271]


British Hot?
Grog Glasses?
 
LewDux
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walder_Frey: How do we know it was "this day in 1493?" I was under the impression that calendars changed due to inaccuracies.


Correct we didn't adopt the current calendar until 1752, And March was the the 1st month February the 12th and leap years occurred too early, it was out of sync by 11 days
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I wonder how different sailing history fromthe 1400-1700's would have been if they had just had Playboy's.

Probably fewer mutinies and raping of indigenous people.

/There still would have been rapes, but maybe fewer.


There woulda been a whole lot more swabbing of the decks.
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact: this is also why, when a lonely group of French explorers came across a mountain range in the New World, they named it Les Trois Tetons.

/boobs
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The gentle sea cow
 
mattj1984
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I...I, I, I, I masturbated to a curvy piece of driftwood the other day!
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Are you whales Scottish?"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Speaking of Columbus, I was watching a show about his voyage the other day, and was kind of taken by the fact that they used astrolabes for navigation, and so I built one, out of paper.

https://in-the-sky.org/astrolabe/

Except I went to the hardware store and got brass 6-32 bolts, nuts, and washers instead of using a split-pin fastener, which is really the wrong way to do that.

I took a sun sight with it, and I was less than half a degree off (0.32 degrees, to be precise), according to this website:
https://www.suncalc.org/

Since each degree of latitude is 60 nautical miles, I would have been off by about 60 * .32 = 19.2 nm, or about 22 statute miles.

Not too shabby for a bit of card stock.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mattj1984: I...I, I, I, I masturbated to a curvy piece of driftwood the other day!


Meh.  I masturbated *WITH* a curvy piece of driftwood the other day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

I'd show her my huge manatee
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mattj1984: I...I, I, I, I masturbated to a curvy piece of driftwood the other day!

Meh.  I masturbated *WITH* a curvy piece of driftwood the other day.


picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I wonder how different sailing history fromthe 1400-1700's would have been if they had just had Playboy's.


There were plenty of analogs to that.  Sailors possessions were rife with carved scrimshaw boobies and carved driftwood boobies.  There were carved pictures of boobies on the deck, bulkheads, masts, beams, overheads, ladders and platforms.  So much of a typical ship was carved up with so many boobies that the structural integrity often was compromised, hence the notion that it was bad luck to have a woman on a ship.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oldie but a goodie:

"Wow Cap'n - that barrel with the hole in it really did the trick. I'm gonna do that every day!"
"Not on Wednesdays, son"
"Why not, sir?"
"Wednesday is your day in the barrel."
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The gentle sea cow


Dugong!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Not too shabby for a bit of card stock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mattj1984: I...I, I, I, I masturbated to a curvy piece of driftwood the other day!

Meh.  I masturbated *WITH* a curvy piece of driftwood the other day.


:(  accidentally tried to picture  :(
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dittybopper: mattj1984: I...I, I, I, I masturbated to a curvy piece of driftwood the other day!

Meh.  I masturbated *WITH* a curvy piece of driftwood the other day.

[picclickimg.com image 400x313]


it was worse than I thought!!!   *sob*....
at least please don't use the toothpaste.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 1493, Columbus sailed the deep blue sea.

/obscure
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dittybopper: Not too shabby for a bit of card stock.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Now make an Antikythera box!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

probesport: [i1.wp.com image 401x271]


You know, if you "Magic Eye" the two images together to get a 3-D pic, it's pretty revealing.

/ooh la LA!
//bring back the classic Starbucks logo
///3
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I posted this about a week ago in a politics thread because it was getting too toxic and I needed to make folks smile at something and put the negativity to rest at least for a minute. This manatee spent the day in my canal, 200 feet from my front door. Made mine and my neighbor's day. Just hung all day, chill. We think it's pregnant because of its behavior (stationary for hours, large even for a manatee, etc.) 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
