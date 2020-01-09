 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Australians urged to evacuate as monster fires regenerate. Scientists claim this is not even the fire's final form   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    New South Wales, Australia  
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
250 foot flames will make anyone evacuate
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: 250 foot flames will make anyone evacuate


It will also make them leave.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No matter how scared you are, don't evacuate.
You'll just have to hold it in.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tinyarena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I fully expect this to happen in my state, possibly even this year, given that our new normal is occasional fire watches. In January.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

No, Australia only gets the Zilla knockoff.

Report