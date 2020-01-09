 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Burks became angry and tossed the sticky bun at the clerk, who "returned glazed-bun fire." Never bring a pastry to a Combos fight   (madison.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a guy come behind the counter with a knife once.

Once.

Some how he ran into a bug wooden rolling pin
repeatedly
then fell down the stairs to the basement, where he got locked in until the State Police showed up and determined he might need a medical transport for some odd reason.

Never saw him again. He could have at least apologized for scaring our little high school girl who worked behind the counter.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ready, aim, fire!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who throws a glazed bun?

Just the meaner and stupider Toffs, I guess.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't draw danishes on this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spigi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Now Ernie dragged him from his van
And beneath the blazing sun
They stood there face to face
And Ted went for his bun
But Ernie was to quick
Things didn't go the way Ted planned
And a strawberry flavoured youghurt
Sent it spinning from his hand
Now Sue she ran between them
And tried to keep them apart
And Ernie pushed her aside
And a rock cake caught him underneath his heart
And he looked up in pained surprise
As the concrete hardened crust
Of a stale pork pie caught him in the eye
And Ernie bit the dust
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Burks should have known she couldn't go Hare-ing around like that. She mind have strangled on them combos!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

