(Onion AV Club)   Start off 2020 right by watching this anguished nutshot that happened during a cricket match with the bonus of the victim wearing a microphone   (news.avclub.com) divider line
32
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anquished Nutshot was the original title of the Lilith Fair
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The announcers chuckling really ties it all together.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: The announcers chuckling really ties it all together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anguished Nutshot is the name of my Death Metal cover band...
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, the new season's on?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope they keep the story and character development going as well as the last one.  Hell of a season finale, that was.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet those announcers wouldn't be laughing if someone punched them in the groin.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit it, I smiled
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many runs does that score?
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Bet those announcers wouldn't be laughing if someone punched them in the groin.


Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.
- Mel Brooks
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: How many runs does that score?


Does anyone really understand the rules of cricket?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Tragedy is when I get a paper cut on my finger.  Comedy is when you fall in a hole and die"
- Mel Brooks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
& that's with a box.
Chances are this poor guy wasn't wearing one
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy, that chap took a googly beamer straight in his dibbly-dobbly.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: skinink: How many runs does that score?

Does anyone really understand the rules of cricket?


There are rules?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.



Greasy chicken fingers are the reason for bad throws.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, that's a bit of a sticky wicket.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: skinink: How many runs does that score?

Does anyone really understand the rules of cricket?


The team that's out has to get the team that's in out.
Once the team that's in is out the team that was out is in & the team that was in is out & has to get the team that's now in out.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
According to the announcers that was the third time that evening!
 
mirthfather
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Be glad it didn't happen a fourth time:
Top Soccer Shootout Ever With Scott Sterling (Original)
Youtube 8F9jXYOH2c0

/ The man,
// The myth,
/// The third slashie!
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was a great Australian impressionist called The 12th Man who impersonated the cricket commentators. He'd make up fake stupid names for the Pakistani and Indian cricketers like Makazabit Rasti, Penut Butajarz, Aril Madafakhar, and other cringeworthy puns.

One of my favourites was Koptwan Indanutz.

Now I can finally put a face to the name.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For those of you who may not know:  cricket balls are solid wood covered with leather.

They HURT.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Anguished Nutshot is the name of my Death Metal cover band...


It's already the name of my bluegrass Cure tribute band.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can hear Ozzy Man in my head commenting on that
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.

[Fark user image image 425x374]


KFC is much more famous outside of the USA than in it now.

The Chick Fil A Canes Zaxbys Bojangles Popeyes etc. That have taken such a big chunk away from kfc dont have much of an international presence.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: Tom-Servo: Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.

[Fark user image image 425x374]

KFC is much more famous outside of the USA than in it now.

The Chick Fil A Canes Zaxbys Bojangles Popeyes etc. That have taken such a big chunk away from kfc dont have much of an international presence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"That, unfortunately, is the third time this evening."

Ouch.

Here's the baseball version. Dance, Willson, Dance!

CHC@CIN: Contreras gets hit on the ground by foul tip
Youtube j2irr6J4vpw
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.

[Fark user image 425x374]


KFC is huge in India, which is a major source of cricket supporters.

The funniest part is that this happened 3 times to that guy lol.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Tom-Servo: Huh, KFC is a sponsor of cricket. I did not know KFC was popular with cricket fans. Huh.

[Fark user image 425x374]

KFC is huge in India, which is a major source of cricket supporters.

The funniest part is that this happened 3 times to that guy lol.


Which, of course, why he shouted "oh, no!"
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
KFC is also pretty big across the rest of the subcontinent, because it's Halal.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
