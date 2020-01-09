 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   NY Times reporter claims that someone "hacked his IP address" and downloaded child porn   (mediaite.com) divider line
52
    More: Unlikely, Internet, IP address, Internet Protocol, SECOND UPDATE, computer security service, right online conspiracy QAnon, President Donald Trump, original tweet  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 9:29 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columnist, not reporter.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Mediaite haxx0red all my IPs by not letting me read the article even in incognito mode. Fark you, my adblocker stays on.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obligatory
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't stand Krugman, but it is possible. People have been framed before with this.  Clumsy as hell way to handle the situation, however.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hello sir, I am calling from the internet provider.  Our records show you have been downloading pornograffiti of children.  The FBI will arrest you unless you pay an immediate fine of $1,000 via Green Dot card."
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Columnist, not reporter.


We're post-truth.  They're the same thing, now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, Mediaite, I *will not* disable my farking adblocker. Suck it.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scam. Headline's a scam. Krugman's fallen for a scam. Subby's a scam. It's scams all the way down

/ i'm a scam #metwo
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Columnist, not reporter.


Unemployed person
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has Pete Townsend's empathy and support.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was either that or going with the research defense.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?


It's coming in on the RSS feeds.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hacked his IP? Did they also use a Visual Basic front end while shouting "Enhance" to see atomic detail in a 1024x768  jpeg file?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Popup: YOUR COMPUTER HAS BEEN TAKEN OVER BY VIRUSES! IT'S DOWNLOADING CHILD PORN AND TERRORIST MESSAGES! CALL THIS NUMBER IMMEDIATELY TO TALK TO MICROSOFT SECURITY!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


that is my favorite thing ever.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I can't stand Krugman, but it is possible. People have been framed before with this.  Clumsy as hell way to handle the situation, however.


Yea but I can't help but experience a little amusement at his expense.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ha! My IP address is soooooo exclusive it has a blank
Contestant with the pretty nipp;les, er dimples:  It has an excalmation point?  (applause)
Charles?
Charles:  It has a Do not ping header!
Good answers, but not hat we're looking for.  Fanny?
Fanny:  It has an electronic gate?  I'm sorry.  I don't know what an IP address is.
That's okay, Fanny.  How about Betty White?
Betty White:  It has an exclamation point!
(Ding ding)
That's one.  Radar from MASH.  What do you have
Gary:  I have a real nae, you know.
No one cares.  Next week that seat will be occupied by Alf.  What do you have.
Gary: Unlisted IP Address!
Alf will be better.  Okay.  Brett Somer.  What do you have.
Brett:  It has an excalMATION POINT!!!!
(Ding ding)
There's two.  How about the lovely and braless Jo Ann Pflug?
Jo Ann:  Is this a computer thingy?  I said "No repeating binary with a twist a la Antoine"
Sorry but you did get two more points.  We'll be back after these messages
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I totally get it.  My ISP keeps sending me to PornHub and seems to be obsessed with swarthy women for some reason.  Definitely hackers.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate to say it, but given the times we're living in, vocal opponents of the GOPnik/DNC machine would seem to be obvious targets for this kind of stuff.  It's not like the power elite don't buddy around with kompromat experts or anything.

I've noticed that Libertarians have been playing the 'No, YOU'RE the kiddie diddler' game for a while now.  As for the power elite, you have only to read or watch the news to know where their sexual proclivities lie.

I suppose that if the opposition aren't degenerates, then to protect your power you have to manufacture evidence that they are.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Before anyone get's to conspiracy happy consider that the most obvious answer is usually the correct one.

The idiot was browsing some shait website and got the old poop up "You've been detected downloading kiddie porn. Your IP has been recorded and turned over to the FBI. Pay your fine now to avoid jail. The FBI takes Apple cards, google Play and bitcoins. Click here to pay now."    He finally showed it to someone at the Times and they told him it was a scam.  25% chance he was actually surfing kiddie porn at the time.
 
eiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reading more about this, its sounds like the story  is "old person taken in by rather ham-fisted scam."

And he really, really should have talked to somebody before posting about it on twitter because the right will claim he likes child porn forever.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He got the "you downloaded CP and the FBI will be notified unless you pay $200 to this address" pop-up scam, and instead of just turning off his computer and laughing at it, he talked about it and alerted his bosses.

He didn't DL and CP and his IP isn't going to the FBI. He's an old and he got fooled the way your grandma does when the pop-up says they recorded her nekkid though her iPad and they're going to send it to everyone if she doesn't pay up.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What better way to destroy the free press? Frame most for pederasty and then sue the rest into oblivion with new libel laws favoring the rich and powerful (and corrupt public servants). Or just kill them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eiger: Reading more about this, its sounds like the story  is "old person taken in by rather ham-fisted scam."

And he really, really should have talked to somebody before posting about it on twitter because the right will claim he likes child porn forever.



Yeah. That's the saddest part of this. They'll never let go. He gave them a big ol' hog teat and they latched on like the squealing piglets they are.
 
Chevello
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cant they just backtrace? Consequences may never be the same for this guy
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?


If there is a better way to hack an IP address, I would like to know.

Surprisingly hacksaws are ineffective at this.

Taxis, sometimes referred to as hacks, can not do this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Saw an interesting Youtube video where a scammer got a woman to pull up her account statement onscreen, then he used the Chrome browser DevTools to edit the numbers to zero to convince her he had taken her money. To get it back, he wanted her to send $50k in a bank transfer.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I believe him because that's 100% what Trumper's would do. But also, if it turns out he was just trying to cover his ass, I also won't be shocked. Probably announcing it on Twitter wasn't the best of ideas....
 
eiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: I believe him because that's 100% what Trumper's would do. But also, if it turns out he was just trying to cover his ass, I also won't be shocked. Probably announcing it on Twitter wasn't the best of ideas....


The fact he announced it on twitter makes me think he's almost certainly innocent and was just taken in by a scam.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ahhh while we're on the subject hackers caused me to download Toe Bangers 17.  Yeah, hackers.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Perhaps he was just doing some light 'research'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prince George: Before anyone get's to conspiracy happy consider that the most obvious answer is usually the correct one.

The idiot was browsing some shait website and got the old poop up "You've been detected downloading kiddie porn. Your IP has been recorded and turned over to the FBI. Pay your fine now to avoid jail. The FBI takes Apple cards, google Play and bitcoins. Click here to pay now."    He finally showed it to someone at the Times and they told him it was a scam.  25% chance he was actually surfing kiddie porn at the time.


Actually, there is another just as simple explanation as well.

The dumbass has not secured his WiFi router and/or left the default password set up for both his WiFi and his router. As a result, he has a neighbor on his WiFI downloading this shiat. I have lost count of how many people I've known who just post their WiFI password on a nice sign in their house.

Either one of these can work, yours is 100% believable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: He got the "you downloaded CP and the FBI will be notified unless you pay $200 to this address" pop-up scam, and instead of just turning off his computer and laughing at it, he talked about it and alerted his bosses.

He didn't DL and CP and his IP isn't going to the FBI. He's an old and he got fooled the way your grandma does when the pop-up says they recorded her nekkid though her iPad and they're going to send it to everyone if she doesn't pay up.


I see those emails from time to time, that they have recorded me while I was browsing porn (apparently I have good taste!) and that if I don't sent them bitcoin, they are going to email video to all my friends and family.
I would at least like the chance to do a little editing, and add a soundtrack.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prince George: Before anyone get's to conspiracy happy consider that the most obvious answer is usually the correct one.

The idiot was browsing some shait website and got the old poop up "You've been detected downloading kiddie porn. Your IP has been recorded and turned over to the FBI. Pay your fine now to avoid jail. The FBI takes Apple cards, google Play and bitcoins. Click here to pay now." He finally showed it to someone at the Times and they told him it was a scam. 25% chance he was actually surfing kiddie porn at the time.

Can we all +1 this?  Because this is all that needs to be said here.

Well that, and this:

eiger: And he really, really should have talked to somebody before posting about it on twitter because the right will claim he likes child porn forever.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Perhaps he was just doing some light 'research'


[Fark user image 189x124]



Oops wrong Who member :/
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ha! My IP address is soooooo exclusive it has a blank
Contestant with the pretty nipp;les, er dimples:  It has an excalmation point?  (applause)
Charles?
Charles:  It has a Do not ping header!
Good answers, but not hat we're looking for.  Fanny?
Fanny:  It has an electronic gate?  I'm sorry.  I don't know what an IP address is.
That's okay, Fanny.  How about Betty White?
Betty White:  It has an exclamation point!
(Ding ding)
That's one.  Radar from MASH.  What do you have
Gary:  I have a real nae, you know.
No one cares.  Next week that seat will be occupied by Alf.  What do you have.
Gary: Unlisted IP Address!
Alf will be better.  Okay.  Brett Somer.  What do you have.
Brett:  It has an excalMATION POINT!!!!
(Ding ding)
There's two.  How about the lovely and braless Jo Ann Pflug?
Jo Ann:  Is this a computer thingy?  I said "No repeating binary with a twist a la Antoine"
Sorry but you did get two more points.  We'll be back after these messages


That's numberwang!
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eiger: adamgreeney: I believe him because that's 100% what Trumper's would do. But also, if it turns out he was just trying to cover his ass, I also won't be shocked. Probably announcing it on Twitter wasn't the best of ideas....

The fact he announced it on twitter makes me think he's almost certainly innocent and was just taken in by a scam.


He's a smart guy, for sure. I'm going to assume it was him just being honest before the right wing caught wind and reframed it. Or at least I hope that's the case.

It's sad that now, instead of someone trying to get ahead of a story breaking, they have to get ahead of fake news stories from the Right.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who would gain by this?  Trump, Putin, Iran, Wharton
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flakeloaf: Harry Freakstorm: Ha! My IP address is soooooo exclusive it has a blank
Contestant with the pretty nipp;les, er dimples:  It has an excalmation point?  (applause)
Charles?
Charles:  It has a Do not ping header!
Good answers, but not hat we're looking for.  Fanny?
Fanny:  It has an electronic gate?  I'm sorry.  I don't know what an IP address is.
That's okay, Fanny.  How about Betty White?
Betty White:  It has an exclamation point!
(Ding ding)
That's one.  Radar from MASH.  What do you have
Gary:  I have a real nae, you know.
No one cares.  Next week that seat will be occupied by Alf.  What do you have.
Gary: Unlisted IP Address!
Alf will be better.  Okay.  Brett Somer.  What do you have.
Brett:  It has an excalMATION POINT!!!!
(Ding ding)
There's two.  How about the lovely and braless Jo Ann Pflug?
Jo Ann:  Is this a computer thingy?  I said "No repeating binary with a twist a la Antoine"
Sorry but you did get two more points.  We'll be back after these messages

That's numberwang!


Using the improbable combination of 1 and 2!
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: WilderKWight: He got the "you downloaded CP and the FBI will be notified unless you pay $200 to this address" pop-up scam, and instead of just turning off his computer and laughing at it, he talked about it and alerted his bosses.

He didn't DL and CP and his IP isn't going to the FBI. He's an old and he got fooled the way your grandma does when the pop-up says they recorded her nekkid though her iPad and they're going to send it to everyone if she doesn't pay up.

I see those emails from time to time, that they have recorded me while I was browsing porn (apparently I have good taste!) and that if I don't sent them bitcoin, they are going to email video to all my friends and family.
I would at least like the chance to do a little editing, and add a soundtrack.


Sometimes I wonder what scams I'll fall for when I get elderly and decrepit. Then I remember I've already fallen for modern economics hook, line and sinker.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?

It's coming in on the RSS feeds.


I fee like there is a very specific reference here that I am missing...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's possible they created a GUI interface in visual basic to hack his IP.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be fair, assuming he's using wifi, chances are his security on the wifi isn't all that great (shiatty passwords, outdated firmware, etc.). Not too hard for some little script-kiddie wannabe to break into his wifi, find the MACs on the network, and then spoof one while doing whatever illegal shiat.

Granted, most of the people who'd do this would more likely be doing it for something more useful than downloading kiddie porn, but...

/this also assumes that they're using trace data from a known source of CP to make it back to his modem/workstation, and they didn't find it on his computer.
//If they found it on his computer, then no, not even this is a plausible scenario.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rambino: Action Replay Nick: Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?

It's coming in on the RSS feeds.

I fee like there is a very specific reference here that I am missing...


I was late

GUI interface using visual basic to track the killers IP address CSI
Youtube hkDD03yeLnU
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Columnist, not reporter.


And this right here is exactly why we as a nation are where we are today.

Nobody knows the difference between news reporting and opinion anymore.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Rambino: Action Replay Nick: Tom_Slick: Did the hacker create a GUI interface using Visual Basic to spoof his IP Address?

It's coming in on the RSS feeds.

I fee like there is a very specific reference here that I am missing...

I was late

[YouTube video: GUI interface using visual basic to track the killers IP address CSI]


Lol that is so many kinds of awesome

:D
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report