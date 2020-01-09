 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   "Yes, there is a medical marijuana card. No, there is not a medical crack cocaine card"   (tcpalm.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cocaine is actually a schedule 2 controlled substance so it can be legally obtained with a prescription. Just not in crystal form to be smoked through a glass pipe you bought at a convenience store.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesterling
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always used an expired Amex, because the the edges stayed sharpish and they were thick enough for crushing.  For purchasing legal consumer goods.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The officer's report says marijuana.
No mention of spiff, ganja, or any other.
Dumbass article.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Cocaine is actually a schedule 2 controlled substance so it can be legally obtained with a prescription. Just not in crystal form to be smoked through a glass pipe you bought at a convenience store.


Would you mind explaining what that means to the class? 

I mean, I know what it means, but they probably don't so you should help them out so they don't have to google anything.

/*cough*
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh yuk yuk yuk hey marge look at what these silly natives have got up to now oh my gawd I love that will greeley he's like a Dave Barry for the Treasure Coast
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So you're saying there is a chance to fill the 'cracks' with a business plan?

Asking for a friend.
 
