(Newsweek)   People who take an afternoon tea time on a regular basis live longer, happier lives -- except for their teeth   (newsweek.com) divider line
aerojockey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they come out with a study that controls for the effect of the fact that drinking tea means on average you drink less Mountain Dew, then I'll consider it something above worthless.  These studies almost never attempt to control for these factors, and when they do who knows if they're controlling enough factors to be conclusive.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's face it, their teeth probably weren't great to begin with.

miscreant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Study is from China about people who drink green or "other" tea. Only 8% of the participants drank black tea, which is what probably most of us think of when we talk about tea. So if you're downing the Earl Grey every day, this study doesn't tell you anything really
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So a long island a day is a good thing? Outstanding.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's because they get their colonial flunkies to do all the dangerous stuff for them.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I drink tea regularly-every February 29, like clockwork.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

miscreant: Study is from China about people who drink green or "other" tea. Only 8% of the participants drank black tea, which is what probably most of us think of when we talk about tea. So if you're downing the Earl Grey every day, this study doesn't tell you anything really


Green tea and black tea come from the same plant.  Black is just fermented longer.

Tea leaves actually contain quite a bit of fluoride, it's how the Chinese gov't keeps their population docile.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Tea time" is not just a time to drink tea.  There are also sandwiches.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what doesn't contain fluoride? Acid from your stomach. Just ask V.M.Vargas.

TomFooolery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Ruttles vindicated at last.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I couldn't finish the article- I get too pissy with sites that want me to play hide and seek the noisemaking auto-start ad.  but it seems like a correlation thing to me- if you're taking a moment most days for a calm, virtous cup of green tea, you're likely making lots of other little healthy choices that add up.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 600x400]


This would actually be funny if the NHS covered dental care for all, but it doesn't.
 
Report