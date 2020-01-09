 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New poll finds rich people are much happier with their lives than poor people. Poll also finds water is wet, the sun is hot, and Duke sucks   (npr.org) divider line
48
    More: Obvious, Poverty, Household income in the United States, Income, United States, Universal health care, Republican income divide, United States Senate, President of the United States  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, those poor people need to stop being poor.  It's easy!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't say?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am still in bed. Let them eat cake.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather be rich than poor but only for the financial reasons.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously they are happier, they can afford more hookers and blow
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to be rich, it takes skill to be poor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money can't buy love.

/It can rent a pretty suitable imitation, though.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*brushes out mutton chops, adjusts monocle*

Look old chap, I simply don't understand why the poor don't just go out and buy more money.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.

Now now, you shouldn't be seeing things in black and white.  Maybe it's that they see something in poverty that you don't, like solidarity when the brown stuff hits the fan.  In fact, your opinion strikes me as arrogant.  I don't know what you think you've lived through that makes you a bigger tree than the rest of us, but the rat race is my area of expertise, and I can say you don't know what you're talking about.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the sea change from the beginnings of the Occupy Movement to now, I would say we're probably ten years away from some major social upheaval.  Or quite sooner, it depends on how this election goes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure deep down everyone is miserable.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.


A belief in smaller government?

I feel like I'm being trolled...
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

8 inches: Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.

A belief in smaller government?

I feel like I'm being trolled...


If only the government would get out of the way, then clannish, familial forces could ensure that the more one looked like the ruling class, the more one could push those who didn't into poverty ... which would be great for all the people who look like you. 

... seriously ... you can tell the slovenly, shiftless poor people .. they all look a certain way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.

A belief in smaller government?

I feel like I'm being trolled...


You are. No one actually believes in smaller government - especially those who claim to.
Any such reference is an automatic troll.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This poll isn't going to stop them from playing the victims.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cakeman: I am still in bed. Let them eat cake.


username checks out.

It's better to cry in a Mercedes than on a bicycle.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow I am surprised it wasn't one of those rich people funded studies about how rough it is to be rich and how lucky the poor are.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's always funny to watch trolls bite on bait.  That's why PN is a god and you're an 8mm worm.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Altogether, the top 1% and the lowest-earning Americans differ only modestly on how big of a problem income inequality is, the poll finds.

Temporarily embarrassed millionaires strike again.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It's always funny to watch trolls bite on bait.  That's why PN is a god and you're an 8mm worm.

PN isn't a troll though.  He's more of a satirist, but the hobbit's bite is deep.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah. A couple months this topic came up and I must have been in a bad spot because I disagreed with the premise.

But now in a better spot, but still broke, f*ck yes I would be happier if I had more money. And rich? Holy sh*t that would be amazing!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can they really be happy when a lot of them are sociopaths?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Money can't buy happiness. But it can buy stuff. And stuff can make me happy.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the bright side, I'm not likely to be torn to pieces by a pitchfork-wielding mob.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You people may think that, but being rich causes many problems too. For instance do you know how hard it is finding a mansion that has a garage big enough for all my cars? Or how much of a pain it is to have a driver take me to the airport to get in my private jet, because the neighborhood dosen't allow helicopter pickups? Life can be rough for rich people too.
 
gimlet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rich people have jetskis. No one is unhappy on a jetski.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Can they really be happy when a lot of them are sociopaths?


Yes. Being unbound by social norms and mores thru lack of conscious just means you don't give a shiat what anyone else thinks. Sociopaths don't have a problem being sociopaths, it's the normals who don't like it.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One should aspire to be rich.  It's expensive to be poor in this country.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: Considering the sea change from the beginnings of the Occupy Movement to now, I would say we're probably ten years away from some major social upheaval.  Or quite sooner, it depends on how this election goes.


What Occupy Movement?  Seriously.  When was the last time you heard anythingabout it in the news?

Oh, and the world is always about 10 years away from some major social upheaval.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Can they really be happy when a lot of them are sociopaths?


YES, they are actually, deeply happy as a result of being sociopaths.  Its only when something messes with their view of the world, the 'nest and living situation' that they have carefully created and groomed, that they are NOT HAPPY.

We have a long-term "friend" (someone my husband has known since grade school, which is the only reason we still have contact with) who is one of these 'self-made' business people and a sociopath.  He even sent an old fashioned mail to Trump, like 10 or more years ago, saying they should do business together.  He regularly goes on trips to Atlantic City and Vegas, buys hookers for fun, and if his current girlfriend complains, tough and get out.  His current girlfriend was supposed to be the love of his life, and in some ways she is perfect for him.  She is not very bright, and worships him, but she is putting on weight!!!! OH NO!!!  and this is upsetting this sociopaths vision of his world.

Queue Nelson's HA HA!!
 
Chevello
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: *brushes out mutton chops, adjusts monocle*

Look old chap, I simply don't understand why the poor don't just go out and buy more money.


I know, right?
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Money can't buy happiness. But it can buy stuff. And stuff can make me happy.


Stuff wouldn't buy me happiness, but not ever having to worry about financial stuff, and being able to afford to live wherever I wanted would.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pretty well off. Recently, my car began making funny noises. It had become clearly more sluggish. The interior had clear wear signs. It had just over a hundred thousand miles, and it surely had many years of service left with just a bit more attention to service. So, I got rid off it and got a shiny new one with lots of cool features. Did my money make me happier? Eff yes! I nursed cars through their decline cycles in my youth; not needing to do that made me happier. Not needing to worry if a car, dishwasher, furnace, or roof needs replacement is great.
 
dletter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WTF "American Dream" do the 3% of people making over $500k a year have that they feel is "out of reach"?   Buying an entire country?  Total world domination?
 
Delezaio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you gonna be happy if you have to give up food in order to pay the rent and work two or more jobs?  Probably not.  But once you start making over a certain amount where you can pay the bills, keep some food in the house, and enjoy something fun now and then, that's when money stops becoming as huge of an influence.

Still, if you have a million dollars in various investments you're going to be happier than the person who is getting by comfortably.  Simply because if the millionaire loses his job he isn't going to be stressed about becoming homeless versus the man with maybe one month of savings.
 
dletter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On the other hand, the fact that even almost 50% of the "Top 1%" feel like working on "income inequality" is a valid issue is at least somewhat reassuring.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: 8 inches: Pocket Ninja: Huh. So in some ways, poor Republicans are a lot more like Democrats/Progressives than they are Republicans. There must be something else that unites Republicans across class lines, then. Hm. I wonder what that is. It must be a pretty powerful idea. Huh. Maybe a shared love of elephants? Nah, that can't be it. It has to be something more fundamental than that. But I can't for the life me imagine what it is. Oh well. I'm sure it'll come to me down the line.

A belief in smaller government?

I feel like I'm being trolled...

You are. No one actually believes in smaller government - especially those who claim to.
Any such reference is an automatic troll.


No one believes in a smaller government?

You may need to get out more, your echo chamber is starting to reverberate.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ant: Boondock3806: Money can't buy happiness. But it can buy stuff. And stuff can make me happy.

Stuff wouldn't buy me happiness, but not ever having to worry about financial stuff, and being able to afford to live wherever I wanted would.


You worry about financial stuff because if not done right, you run out of money and are no longer able to buy stuff. Such as food and clothing. Living quarters in any desired location also qualifies as stuff.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want to know more about the 3% of 1%-ers who feel the american dream is out of reach.

"I Have all this money, but I have no idea what it is used for!  If only I could find away to procure the things I desire!  Cause I gotta say, life on the streets is tough!"
 
GoldDude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess when you don't have to worry about living pay check to pay check, get lucky and setup multiple streams of income that don't ever dry up because you know people, and can pull up the ladder behind you while berating everyone else you can be happy like that.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's amazing the doors money can open.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe happy people are richer?

Turn that frown upside down.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dletter: On the other hand, the fact that even almost 50% of the "Top 1%" feel like working on "income inequality" is a valid issue is at least somewhat reassuring.


If they would use their money and influence to simply push a different philosophy, that would work wonders.  Throwing some half-assed legislation at the issue so they can say "look, we were for reducing income inequality" isn't going to do much.

Currently, the prevailing philosophy among the people holding the reigns from the top down to the smallest business is that labor is easily replaceable and I'm going to reward it as low as I can get away with.  Yet these very people who are in the position to mete out reward hold the additional philosophy of hard work merits reward.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 minute ago  

makerofbadjokes: It's amazing the doors money can open.


among other things..
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report