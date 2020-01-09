 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Leaving a voice mail after an unscheduled phone call? HOW RUDE   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Instant messaging, Text messaging, E-mail, Mobile phone, Victoria Turk, Modern history, exclamation points, Exclamation  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 8:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok Millennial.

Seriously if I don't recognize your number, and you don't leave a voicemail. I am not calling you back.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm.  I don't like leaving voicemails because I always panic and forget what I wanted to say.  But I also tend to send full-screen dissertations (with correct grammar and punctuation) when I send texts.  And it pisses me off when I get texts with improper or absent punctuation.  I guess everybody is different.
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, you're literally never getting in contact with me if you won't leave a voice mail, as I don't actually answer incoming calls, ever, for any reason.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While I agree with about 50% of her "advice",that article really made me feel:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well better that than using a period in your texts
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny thing is I never answer calls from numbers I don't know, and use my voice mail as a way to weed out robo callers and other non desirables.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can feel free to leave me a voice mail.  I won't mind.  And say anything you like, because I just delete them.
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
fark off.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's like this girl is trying to be stupid.  "Oh my god, you left a voice mail, that is horrible".

Here is a thought.  If people do not want you to leave a voice mail, they can turn off the voice mail.

Out of everything she says, 1 or 2 have some merit, and most are just stupid stuff.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 I recently downgraded to a clam shell phone for emergencies only. If anything is worth saying, it's worth saying eye to eye.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"At the end of the text message, it's very clear that the text message is finished," explains Turk.

The same is true for the end of a paragraph, yet you still use one. How about instead of making up stupid shiat like this, you tell people to stop making everything out to be something that it's not. If I send a text that's just a word or two, I usually don't bother with punctuation, but if it's a long multi-sentence one, I punctuate, including the last sentence.

"There's absolutely no purpose for voicemails in the modern age," says Turk.

If you don't like voicemail, turn it off.

"When you receive a phone call you're not expecting, it throws you off guard," she says. "It's almost intrusive."

I think I get it now, this person is completely insane. I'm surprised this person even has a smart phone, seeing how offended she gets at everything it does.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report