Well there it is. Dumbest thing you will read today. You can have mine when you pry it from my frozen, dead fingers
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a CCWS for mine.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering some of the shoddy workmanship and half assed installments I've seen over the years...I can't say that this entirely a bad idea. It's an amazingly mature and proven technology, and often taken for granted in some parts of the country, and they sometimes forget to check the work.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have a CCWS for mine.


I have no idea what this CCWS acronym means but I'm going to assume that it indicates that John Fogerty was once a member of your Wood Stove and that you heat your home with a tasteful brand of hard-driving Southern-Fried Swamp Rock.
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Considering that wood stoves are typically one of the cleaner ways to have a wood fire to heat your house it seems like focusing on them alone is not going to be that helpful. Probably ought to do a more general survey asking what methods they heat would be a better way of getting an overall picture.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah yes, I am sure they are "just trying to see how many are out there", and then once your name is in The Database, Janet Reno is going to storm your hut and kill you like she did to the brave wood stove children at Waco.

Never again.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only if it holds more than 10 rounds?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When they outlaw chimneys only outlaws will smoke.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem that dumb to me...if you read the article. (gasp!) ;)

We have this here.
wood fireplace/stove ban
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta burn that coal!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brap: Pocket Ninja: I have a CCWS for mine.

I have no idea what this CCWS acronym means but I'm going to assume that it indicates that John Fogerty was once a member of your Wood Stove and that you heat your home with a tasteful brand of hard-driving Southern-Fried Swamp Rock.


Candida Cell Wall Suppressor
Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist

Not sure which one he's talking about.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A cleaner Alaska? Isn't this the state that pays new residents a stipend to allow their oil pipelines to continue to ruin the land?
 
Explodo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I moved from a new city neighborhood where no houses have wood fireplaces to an old city neighborhood where every house was built with a fireplace.  The air is much worse where fireplaces are used.

I love having a real fire, but it's just not really a reasonable thing in high density areas.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just as long as nobody touches my Little Inferno

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
REGISTRATION IS THE FIRST STEP TO CONFISCATION!!   WAKE UP SHEEPLE!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Slives: Considering that wood stoves are typically one of the cleaner ways to have a wood fire to heat your house it seems like focusing on them alone is not going to be that helpful. Probably ought to do a more general survey asking what methods they heat would be a better way of getting an overall picture.


Other methods don't have particulate issues, which is probably the major EPA concern (as it is in Australia right now).  The ashes don't all end up at the bottom of the stove.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Ah yes, I am sure they are "just trying to see how many are out there", and then once your name is in The Database, Janet Reno is going to storm your hut and kill you like she did to the brave wood stove children at Waco.

Never again.


C'mon, she ain't that bad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brap: Pocket Ninja: I have a CCWS for mine.

I have no idea what this CCWS acronym means but I'm going to assume that it indicates that John Fogerty was once a member of your Wood Stove and that you heat your home with a tasteful brand of hard-driving Southern-Fried Swamp Rock.


duh: Concealed Carry Wood Stove

Fark user imageView Full Size

"From my warm and toasty hands!"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slives: Considering that wood stoves are typically one of the cleaner ways to have a wood fire to heat your house it seems like focusing on them alone is not going to be that helpful. Probably ought to do a more general survey asking what methods they heat would be a better way of getting an overall picture.


I suspect a lot of this has to do with safety.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kegovitch: Doesn't seem that dumb to me...if you read the article. (gasp!) ;)

We have this here.
wood fireplace/stove ban


Thanks for sharing. As usual things aren't as stupid as they're made to seem in the headlines. Lots of good info in your link.

After vehicle emissions, wood burning is the most significant source of fine particle pollution in Montreal, and that stuff is seriously harmful to human health. We breathe those fine particles deep into our lungs, where they can do a lot of damage. Yes, humans have gathered around fires since time immemorial, but we also used to die a lot younger. Now we know better.
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Florida gov't missed out by not taxing air conditioners
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kegovitch: Doesn't seem that dumb to me...if you read the article. (gasp!) ;)

We have this here.
wood fireplace/stove ban


First they came for my cigarettes and I said nothing because I didn't smoke....
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wood.  The carbon neutral thing?  Chop a tree, plant a tree... ?  That's their beef?

Not the big ass oil pipelines they approved?  Can't really plant more dead dinosaurs to keep the carbon neutral...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: [Fark user image 850x374]


Don't make promises you can't keep
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

makerofbadjokes: Wood.  The carbon neutral thing?  Chop a tree, plant a tree... ?  That's their beef?

Not the big ass oil pipelines they approved?  Can't really plant more dead dinosaurs to keep the carbon neutral...


i'll give you ten bucks to inhale the smoke coming out of a wood stove.  like a deep inhale right at the opening.
 
Report