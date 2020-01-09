 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Boyfriend reviews £25 Amazon sex toy, says it worked so good on his girlfriend she 'damn near killed him' by sending him flying   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Giggity, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Anti-Obscenity Enforcement Act, Amazon sex toy, amused internet users, Sex toy, BDSM, Sex toys  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 11:45 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait.  That's a sex toy?!  I thought it was a satellite tracker I could use for my back country canoeing.
 
probesport
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rectum?
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: back country canoeing.


I can't keep up with all of these new euphemisms.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
25 pounds?!?  Not even a Sybian weighs that much
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Buy if you want an exorcism

lolololol
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn near killed him? No rectum?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report