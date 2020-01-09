 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   Today's to-do list: 1) take out garbage, 2) fix fence, 3) hide dead body, 4) vacuum house... wait, what?   (theage.com.au) divider line
19
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr Edney said his client, who has no criminal history, is likely to apply for bail before the Supreme Court.

It's always funny when defense lawyers bring this up.
"Well yeah he killed a guy, but he has no criminal history, so let's go easy on him"
No one has a criminal history before they commit a crime.
Most mass murderers have no criminal history either before they go on shooting sprees. Should we let them go too?
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You hide the body before taking out the trash, because hiding the body may well produce more trash.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Law & Order did it.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Barney'shot/crazyscale.gif

/She seems to be in the upper right quadrant
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dimensio: You hide the body before taking out the trash, because hiding the body may well produce more trash.


Seriously. Priorities, people.

Bonus Pro-Tip: You never, ever write anything down- especially on an electronic device.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know, right? "Fix fence"? PFFT!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sudden sad realization: There's a kid involved with one parent dead and the other in the dock for the death, Hope he's got awesome grandparents.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Most mass murderers have no criminal history either before they go on shooting sprees.


According to the only numbers I could find, 50.9% of mass murderers did have a prior criminal history.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Half the country is on fire. Shouldn't be so hard to hide one body
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the fark?  I mean seriously, I never put embarrassing stuff on lists.  Not even Preparation H or condoms, those are usually written down as "that stuff" on shopping lists.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like the fist of an angry god.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cheron: Half the country is on fire. Shouldn't be so hard to hide one body


shiat lasts forever in a desert. You're an island. Bury it at sea.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Cheron: Half the country is on fire. Shouldn't be so hard to hide one body

shiat lasts forever in a desert. You're an island. Bury it at sea.


That is sort of like saying that Africa is a peninsula...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guys ended up killing each other? That is nuts.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: This text is now purple: Cheron: Half the country is on fire. Shouldn't be so hard to hide one body

shiat lasts forever in a desert. You're an island. Bury it at sea.

That is sort of like saying that Africa is a peninsula...


It's an island since they finished the canal.

In Australia's case, no one lives in the interior.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Mr Edney said his client, who has no criminal history, is likely to apply for bail before the Supreme Court.

It's always funny when defense lawyers bring this up.
"Well yeah he killed a guy, but he has no criminal history, so let's go easy on him"
No one has a criminal history before they commit a crime.
Most mass murderers have no criminal history either before they go on shooting sprees. Should we let them go too?


Better than no criminal history, the state government has a life long record of the psychology and behavior, successes and failures of every child who has gone through the public education system. It doesn't take much data research to see who will go over the line in future days. instead of being proactive your government lets these losers prey upon you and your family. guess we've been voting the wrong people into office.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JesseL: Walker: Most mass murderers have no criminal history either before they go on shooting sprees.

According to the only numbers I could find, 50.9% of mass murderers did have a prior criminal history.


So it's a statistical split really I'll allow it
 
Monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: What the fark?  I mean seriously, I never put embarrassing stuff on lists.  Not even Preparation H or condoms, those are usually written down as "that stuff" on shopping lists.


I never put "bury the body" on the list - don't really need a reminder for that. But I delight in making lists for sex related stuff when I go to Target: "Lube (large), vibrating cock ring, vibrating bullet (wife), butt plug (probably have to go to Megaplexxx for this), cat litter, antifreeze, syrup." Then I check out and look the cashier in the eyes as they ring it up. Then I drop my list on the floor as I leave. With my name and address on it.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's the perfect crime because no one ever suspects the ex.
 
