(KING 5 News)   WA State Board of Health takes up a citizen petition to add the HPV to the standard vaccine list. Parents storm the public meeting, outraged over the possibility that their kids might avoid cancer entirely   (king5.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.


I would love to know how many stock photographs showed up.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We're headed back to witch doctors and people believing trolls living in their bellies make them sick.

2 mile asteroid I'm counting on you to win the election! Don't let me down!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's not so much the Anti Vaxers against the HPV vaccine. HPV is a sexualty transmitted disease.

Giving a vaccination to teenager is like giving them permission to have premarital sex in their minds...we shant have that.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.


I wonder what those same derpidians' reactions would be if at a gun rally activists showed pictures of kids with their heads blown off.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.

I wonder what those same derpidians' reactions would be if at a gun rally activists showed pictures of kids with their heads blown off.


I'm pretty sure we don't want to see these people masturbating in public.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: It's not so much the Anti Vaxers against the HPV vaccine. HPV is a sexualty transmitted disease.

Giving a vaccination to teenager is like giving them permission to have premarital sex in their minds...we shant have that.


They sound like they are just run of the mill antivaxxers. You know morons.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: We're headed back to witch doctors and people believing trolls living in their bellies make them sick.


If doctors and nurses start howling at meetings like this I'd be worried. There's already too many medically ignorant people walking around, imagine how much worse it would be.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.


From the CDC:
"Some deaths among people who received an HPV vaccine have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This does not mean that the vaccine caused the death, only that the death occurred after the person got the vaccine. CDC and FDA investigate all reports of death following vaccination."

So little Sally that got the vaccine and was run over by a truck on the way home is getting into the system for investigation...

From CDC on Gardasil 9 [the only currently approved vaccine]:
"From December 1, 2014 through December 31, 2017, when about 28 million doses of Gardasil-9 had been distributed in the United States, VAERS received 7 reports of death. Among these reports, only 2 were verified through medical record review, autopsy reports or death certificates. The other reports were considered hearsay (based on secondhand information), meaning there was not enough information to confirm whether the death occurred."

The kids get two doses 6 months apart, so 2 deaths in 14 million people. Americans collectively are 18,881 times more likely to be shot and killed just by police. Their concern is not about how safe the vaccine is, but about the kids having the sex (they were going to have anyway), and the little sluts not being punished for it.
 
otherideas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sithon: optikeye: It's not so much the Anti Vaxers against the HPV vaccine. HPV is a sexualty transmitted disease.

Giving a vaccination to teenager is like giving them permission to have premarital sex in their minds...we shant have that.

They sound like they are just run of the mill antivaxxers. You know morons.


How do you know that optikeye knows morons?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vaccinate your spawn, or don't have them.  We are actively working on wiping out as many diseases as we can manage.

You and your progeny aren't special.  You are barely unique, if even that... Your selfish entitlement continues to risk the populace to virulent diseases - you deserve quarantine until you comply.  No work, no public transit, no grocery stores.  Taped up in hazmat plastic until you are no longer a threat to the rest of the human population.

Get your bloody jabs.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing anything wrong with this.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This might serve as a vaccine for idiocy :

"Why Some Parents Are Refusing HPV Vaccine For Their Children"

/Limited efficacy I suspect
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sno man: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.

From the CDC:
"Some deaths among people who received an HPV vaccine have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This does not mean that the vaccine caused the death, only that the death occurred after the person got the vaccine. CDC and FDA investigate all reports of death following vaccination."

So little Sally that got the vaccine and was run over by a truck on the way home is getting into the system for investigation...

From CDC on Gardasil 9 [the only currently approved vaccine]:
"From December 1, 2014 through December 31, 2017, when about 28 million doses of Gardasil-9 had been distributed in the United States, VAERS received 7 reports of death. Among these reports, only 2 were verified through medical record review, autopsy reports or death certificates. The other reports were considered hearsay (based on secondhand information), meaning there was not enough information to confirm whether the death occurred."

The kids get two doses 6 months apart, so 2 deaths in 14 million people. Americans collectively are 18,881 times more likely to be shot and killed just by police. Their concern is not about how safe the vaccine is, but about the kids having the sex (they were going to have anyway), and the little sluts not being punished for it.


Ah, they're using the MADD technique to trump up their stats.

When someone has a single glass of wine, then rides as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a perfectly sober driver, which is then struck by some equally sober idiot farking around on her phone instead of paying attention to the road, thus causing the death of any of these three people, MADD will catalogue that as an "alcohol-related traffic fatality".

Authoritarians of all stripes use the same shabby tricks over and over.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Scientist could come up with vaccine that, with only one or two shots, not only cures but prevents:
- HIV/AIDS
- all forms of cancers
- flu
- all forms of the common cold
- malaria
- ebola

And yet you'll have millions of people who will refuse to get them because you can't cure stupid.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: sno man: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.

From the CDC:
"Some deaths among people who received an HPV vaccine have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). This does not mean that the vaccine caused the death, only that the death occurred after the person got the vaccine. CDC and FDA investigate all reports of death following vaccination."

So little Sally that got the vaccine and was run over by a truck on the way home is getting into the system for investigation...

From CDC on Gardasil 9 [the only currently approved vaccine]:
"From December 1, 2014 through December 31, 2017, when about 28 million doses of Gardasil-9 had been distributed in the United States, VAERS received 7 reports of death. Among these reports, only 2 were verified through medical record review, autopsy reports or death certificates. The other reports were considered hearsay (based on secondhand information), meaning there was not enough information to confirm whether the death occurred."

The kids get two doses 6 months apart, so 2 deaths in 14 million people. Americans collectively are 18,881 times more likely to be shot and killed just by police. Their concern is not about how safe the vaccine is, but about the kids having the sex (they were going to have anyway), and the little sluts not being punished for it.

Ah, they're using the MADD technique to trump up their stats.

When someone has a single glass of wine, then rides as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a perfectly sober driver, which is then struck by some equally sober idiot farking around on her phone instead of paying attention to the road, thus causing the death of any of these three people, MADD will catalogue that as an "alcohol-related traffic fatality".

Authoritarians of all stripes use the same shabby tricks over and over.


I could bring random pictures of kids to a meeting and claim they died due to exposure to clowns, thus we should ban all circuses.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dumbasses.   I made sure the littlebopper got his HPV shot as soon as it was recommended.

After all, he's more popular than I ever was at that age.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NoahBuddy: This might serve as a vaccine for idiocy :

"Why Some Parents Are Refusing HPV Vaccine For Their Children"

/Limited efficacy I suspect


...and for those who like to say Dr. Diane Harper criticised the HPV vaccine :

Diane Harper, lead Gardasil researcher - what are the facts?

/None so deaf as thems what won't listen, of course
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NoahBuddy: NoahBuddy: This might serve as a vaccine for idiocy :

"Why Some Parents Are Refusing HPV Vaccine For Their Children"

/Limited efficacy I suspect

...and for those who like to say Dr. Diane Harper criticised the HPV vaccine :

Diane Harper, lead Gardasil researcher - what are the facts?

/None so deaf as thems what won't listen, of course


I've heard it rumored that Dr. Harper has been wearing her skirts way too high, and it's been reported that she's been drinking, running around with men, and going wild.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: SurfaceTension: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Others brought photographs of teens who, according to the skeptics, died after getting the HPV vaccine.

Ah, I see the Branch Derpidians showed up.

I wonder what those same derpidians' reactions would be if at a gun rally activists showed pictures of kids with their heads blown off.

I'm pretty sure we don't want to see these people masturbating in public.


DON'T SHAME ME!!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sithon: optikeye: It's not so much the Anti Vaxers against the HPV vaccine. HPV is a sexualty transmitted disease.

Giving a vaccination to teenager is like giving them permission to have premarital sex in their minds...we shant have that.

They sound like they are just run of the mill antivaxxers. You know morons.


To a point you are right, but to my memory, the antivaxxer movement was not a thing until after the HPV vaccine came out and these derps objected to HPV vaccination on religious grounds, "you are encouraging our daughters to have sex" being the reason.  They got called out, but they refused to admit they were wrong, and when they learned about the antivaxxer movement in the UK, which I feel like developed separately, the derp had an avenue to cross the pond.

That is kind of how I remember things unfolding, and I think that fear that admitting your child could die or have sex, or have a serious disease, is a major factor driving these people, and ironically, the vaccines that can protect their kids from these scary things, instead become reminders of them that they want to avoid, because of the association.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another thing that pisses me off, every time the fact that kids are not getting vaccinated comes up, and my father sees it, he gets angry and blames the whole thing on immigrants, and no matter how much I try to explain that the anti-vaxxer thing is largely the creation of backwards white people, he refuses to consider that could possibly be the reason. I noticed a lot of old white people his age seem to agree with him. 

I think a lot of old people think the same way.  Measles break out, and their knee jerk reaction is to blame minorities rather than Jenny McCarthy, and so the Jenny McCarthy's of the world get a pass, and racism gets promoted.
 
