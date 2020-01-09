 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Danish teen browbeats any body shaming bullies into submission   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
52
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1635 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What do you do on the internet?

Eyebrows.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's an awful situation.  Constantly pluck your face.. or scare everyone you meet.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...her response is to turn herself into a dabo girl?

Denmark...stay weird...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hairy Danish is the name of my Scandinavian nu-metal band.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She is hot though, regardless of brows.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they've landed her modeling jobs AND date offers from eager men

Thirsty boys gonna thirst.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women noticing they have some rogue eyebrows popping up and threatening to create a unibrow: *Spends the next 30 minutes with wax and tweezers and thread and shiat*

Men noticing the same thing: *Spends 2 seconds driving an electric razor across the affected area*

Male privilege wins again.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the face bush.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Women noticing they have some rogue eyebrows popping up and threatening to create a unibrow: *Spends the next 30 minutes with wax and tweezers and thread and shiat*

Men noticing the same thing: *Spends 2 seconds driving an electric razor across the affected area*

Male privilege wins again.


If only they made electric razors for women

Someone needs to pink it and shrink it

/s
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: She is hot though, regardless of brows.


Yeah, you almost need one tiny flaw to make yourself seem approachable.  In her case it's a unibrow, in my case, it is a slight mild case of obesity...

I wish I could trade.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Women noticing they have some rogue eyebrows popping up and threatening to create a unibrow: *Spends the next 30 minutes with wax and tweezers and thread and shiat*

Men noticing the same thing: *Spends 2 seconds driving an electric razor across the affected area*

Male privilege wins again.


You want five o'clock shadow eyebrows?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her, I guess?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Daily Mail, so now I doubt the existence of eyebrows.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Her baby picture.
 
Adwhar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't an eyebrow, that her pet hairy daggermoth.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monkeyecho.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah I get the "embrace what you got" philosophy but that looks terrible. It's not like a crooked nose or a scar, you can easily take care of that.

And who brags about getting hit on by creepy dudes on the internet?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't care for her demeanor.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dear Christ, no
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Plucking the weirdos out her life is going to be much harder than plucking her eyebrows.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Xai: She is hot though, regardless of brows.

Yeah, you almost need one tiny flaw to make yourself seem approachable.  In her case it's a unibrow, in my case, it is a slight mild case of obesity...

I wish I could trade.


That's interesting--in my younger single days, I found that no makeup and meh clothes caused more men to approach me in the store versus if I was on my way out for the evening and wearing a dress and stilettos. Never could figure it out, but it probably was the approachability factor.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lasers.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I must be be a terrible, shallow person.
The big, bushy mono brow looks so disgusting it would be a huge thrill to lick it untill it was totally soggy while a shaved cat did its thang up on my peeny.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: winedrinkingman: Xai: She is hot though, regardless of brows.

Yeah, you almost need one tiny flaw to make yourself seem approachable.  In her case it's a unibrow, in my case, it is a slight mild case of obesity...

I wish I could trade.

That's interesting--in my younger single days, I found that no makeup and meh clothes caused more men to approach me in the store versus if I was on my way out for the evening and wearing a dress and stilettos. Never could figure it out, but it probably was the approachability factor.


A dress and stiletto heels sends a message that you are on your way to see someone - that you're already taken.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's eyebrows honey, not eyebrow.

You don't want to clean that up, that's fine. You do you.
But when people give you strange looks, just remember, you're the one that looks like a freak.

/Flame on
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not really body shaming though is it? More like poor grooming shaming? If I go a week or so without trimming beard or, yes, plucking inbetween eyebrows, I start looking like a well dressed homeless dude.
 
skinink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That monobrow is off putting to me. But if she's happy, then good for her. Heaven knows the time and effort women go through every day to meet society's beauty standard.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think a properly equipped shark could fix that uni-brow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And just to mention, I think the duck lips in her pictures are probably the more annoying thing. If she smiled, she'd look better in the photos.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: I like the face bush.


I don't know man. I grew up in the 80s, so I don't mind hairy women, but her eyebrows are kinda scary looking.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: thismomentinblackhistory: I like the face bush.

I don't know man. I grew up in the 80s, so I don't mind hairy women, but her eyebrows are kinda scary looking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brow Down to Me! Worship the the unibrow!
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I do love bold eyebrows.  This is rather extreme and not so much to my taste, but I applaud her for owning it.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
it isn't the unibrow that bothers me.  it is the bright red duck lips that do
 
BeerBear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How bad it can her eyebrows be? *clicks link* holy hell
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ms. Hushpuppy:

That's interesting--in my younger single days, I found that no makeup and meh clothes caused more men to approach me in the store versus if I was on my way out for the evening and wearing a dress and stilettos. Never could figure it out, but it probably was the approachability factor.

A woman that is confident enough to present herself in her natural state is more attractive than one that is afraid to do so.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Danish teen browbeats any body shaming bullies into submission

So I better not shame bullies into submission.  You did say any body?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Blanca?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if your eye brows are the center of your life, just wow. you got something going there.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Women noticing they have some rogue eyebrows popping up and threatening to create a unibrow: *Spends the next 30 minutes with wax and tweezers and thread and shiat*

Men noticing the same thing: *Spends 2 seconds driving an electric razor across the affected area*

Male privilege wins again.


Thread? Where does that come in?
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to pay for her to get a DNA test done, if her complete genome thingie is published, alongside of a sample of a Neanderthal.

I wonder if one of her modeling gigs is part of GEICO's "Sequel" campaign.

I don't mean to be cruel (as if she reads FARK) but some hair just needs to be trimmed...like 1970's porn bush, and those eyebrows.  In 20 years and 80 pounds later, she's going to be used by crappy parents to terrify their crotchfruit about creatures that live under bridges, waiting to eat unsuspecting and wayward children.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mybirthdaymonth.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Thread? Where does that come in?


You ever have some kind of twisted thread/wire/string situation going on, where a couple of strands are getting twisted together and you get your arm close to it and it yanks some hairs out? There's some kind of technique using floss or thread or something to yank hair out of your face. I don't know what it is exactly, because I am a man and I use blades to get rid of unwanted hair, but apparently there's a thing called "eyebrow threading."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She looks like every other girl from Southeast LA.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report