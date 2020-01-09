 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pokemon collector sues after $60,000 card goes missing in the mail   (nypost.com) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this where we show off our pokemans?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Took the guy 4 months to frame.
//None of those cards cost $60,000
///The chicken is the best Pokemon tho.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a common case for me,'' said the lawyer, noting that he took it on before he was hired by the whistleblower to rep him after the unidentified man filed his now-famous political-meddling complaint against Trump. "

Jesus farking christ, I can't even click on a link about Pokeman without Trump somehow farking it up..
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A man shelled out $60,000 for a "priceless, rare" ...

Okay, stop right there. Someone either doesn't understand what "$60,000" or the word "priceless" means. Or probably both, I suppose.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x544]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vintage?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel like you just fly your ass over there and pick it up yourself.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He shipped it USPS and it had to go to some depot just to get to Dubai? Could've just shipped it FedEX insured it and it would've been there the next day
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He shipped it USPS and it had to go to some depot just to get to Dubai? Could've just shipped it FedEX insured it and it would've been there the next day


If the seller was in a very rural part of Iowa, might have been a real pita to get to FedEx...haven't been out there in years, though...maybe they're common now?

/unlike this Pokemon, apparently...
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

styckx: "This is a common case for me,'' said the lawyer, noting that he took it on before he was hired by the whistleblower to rep him after the unidentified man filed his now-famous political-meddling complaint against Trump. "

Jesus farking christ, I can't even click on a link about Pokeman without Trump somehow farking it up..


Corrupt presidents,,,gotta catch 'em all!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"According to Alkhaja's suit, he has proof that the seller, who hails from Iowa, insured the card for $50,000"

Here's your 50k, bye.
 
WegianWarrior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the guy shells out 60K for a card, but is too cheap to book a flight and pick it up in person? Yeah... had that one coming then.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hear subbys mom is a collector of pocket monsters.
 
