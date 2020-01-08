 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   The Notorious RBG is now RBcancer-free   (sfgate.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Cancer, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, back health scares, Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86-year-old justice, President Donald Trump, rare piece of good news  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2020 at 12:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a feeling she will not only outlive the Trump Administration, she'll probably outlive Trump.

I'm surprised Trump made it this far on his garbage fast food diet and his constant Sudafed intake.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.  F*ck cancer.  Up with RBG.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jake_lex: I have a feeling she will not only outlive the Trump Administration, she'll probably outlive Trump.

I'm surprised Trump made it this far on his garbage fast food diet and his constant Sudafed intake.


Donnie won't even let an honest doctor examine him.  Nobody knows his true health status.
 
LeilaK [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this the second time she's beat pancreatic cancer? If so, she really is amazing, pancreatic cancer is almost always a slate-wiper.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got my wife the RGB workout calendar for Christmas. Clearly the woman is on to something.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if the cancer stood a chance against RBG
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on, woman. You MUST survive until the next Democratic POTUS/Senate combination.
 
SevenSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love it. She is da Bess!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: jake_lex: I have a feeling she will not only outlive the Trump Administration, she'll probably outlive Trump.

I'm surprised Trump made it this far on his garbage fast food diet and his constant Sudafed intake.

Donnie won't even let an honest doctor examine him.  Nobody knows his true health status.


He's the healthiest president in the history of ever. He twatted it yesterday.

/ not on Twatter
// wouldn't follow him
/// Joel Embiid is a good follow
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeilaK: Is this the second time she's beat pancreatic cancer? If so, she really is amazing, pancreatic cancer is almost always a slate-wiper.


If it came back did she really beat it the first time?

Semantics!

(Please don't die Ruth, literally everything good left in this country rests on you not dying)
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uhh to be pedantic, you can't 'beat cancer'

beating the disease for the fourth time

Shiat, 4 rounds ain't nothing to cough at. Maybe she did sort it out. Good on you RBG! Please hang in there longer
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We oughta pitch in to buy her a necklace with a 3D-printed taxol molecule.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet this is gonna totally skull-fark all of those fundies who were believing that GAWD was going to smite her so that Messiah Trump would have another SCOTUS seat to take over.

I wonder what sort of mental gymnastics they'll do to 'splian this one?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ol gal is a badass.

Keep on kickin it, Your Honor.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I bet this is gonna totally skull-fark all of those fundies who were believing that GAWD was going to smite her so that Messiah Trump would have another SCOTUS seat to take over.

I wonder what sort of mental gymnastics they'll do to 'splian this one?


Obviously the liberal elite have a cure for cancer that they are withholding from the rest of us.

/ hey it's less stupid than that pizzagate bullshiat
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thank fark for that.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now she can finally pick up that nba career.

/bless her
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You don't beat pancreatic cancer. You run out the clock. I hope to God she runs it out for another 13 months.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report